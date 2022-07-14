PPI follows CPI with stronger than expected 11.3% headline print

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
July 14, 2022 6:13 PM
24 views
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The Producer Price Index (PPI) isn’t as widely followed by the markets as the Consumer Price Index (CPI).  However, after yesterday’s sizzling CPI print for June of 9.1% YoY, markets are looking for any signs of a slowdown in inflation.  Today isn’t that day. The headline June PPI print was 11.3% YoY vs 10.7% YoY expected and a higher revised May print of 10.9% YoY. A majority of the increase was due to the increase in gasoline prices. In addition, the Core PPI for June, which excludes energy and food prices, was 8.2% YoY vs 8.1% YoY expected and 8.3% YoY last.  As a result of yesterday’s CPI print, as well as today’s PPI print, the US Dollar has continued to move higher.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to defy gravity as it continues its lofty ascent.  The index has been moving higher since March of 2021 and recently broke above the top, upward sloping trendline of an ascending wedge.  Typically, expectations are that price would break lower out of an ascending wedge.  Horizontal resistance above sits at the highs of September 2002 at 109.77 and the lows from September 2001 at 111.31. However, the RSI is in overbought territory, indication the DXY may be ready for a near-term correction.  Support below is at the upward trendline of the wedge near 106.75.  Below there is horizontal support at 105.79 and then the bottom trendline of the wedge near 105.15.

20220714 dxy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

In addition, despite the Bank of Canada hiking interest rates by 100bps yesterday, USD/CAD came back  better bid today as the US Dollar dominates.  On a daily timeframe,  USD/CAD had been trading in a range between 1.2498 and 1.3075.  The pair bounced off the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of that range and began moving higher in a pennant formation, testing the top of the area multiple times.  On July 5th, USD/CAD broke out of the pennant formation and began moving towards the target near 1.3390.  Today, price finally busted above the 1.3075 area and reached an intra-day high of 1.3224.  The next resistance level isn’t until 1.3300, the highs from November 4th, 2020 and then 1.3390, the highs from October 29th, 2020.  However, if USD/CAD can’t continue higher, first support is at the previous highs of 1.3075, then the July 8th lows at 1.2936.  Below there, price can pull back to the lows of the pennant at 1.2819.

20220714 usdcad daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As the DXY continues to make new daily highs, it appears that inflation is still at the forefront of traders’ minds, with worries of a global slowdown right behind it!  Today’s PPI data didn’t do much to calm their fears, as the higher than expected print in followed in lockstep with the CPI data released yesterday.  Tomorrow, the US will release the Michigan Inflation Expectations Index.  Watch to see if consumers believe inflation will be lower in the future.

 

 


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex PPI DXY USD/CAD

Latest market news

Dollar edges up on key payroll data, report as expected
Today 01:21 PM
Major Indices, Gold and Oil hesitate ahead of key payroll data
Yesterday 05:19 PM
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
Yesterday 02:32 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
Yesterday 02:19 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
Yesterday 01:37 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
Yesterday 12:58 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:19 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:37 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 12:58 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 11:56 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.