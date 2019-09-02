RBA and GDP On Tap For AUD and ASX200

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 2, 2019 5:30 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

RBA and GDP On Tap For AUD and ASX200

Infographic summarising the key metrics with AUD against USD by the RBA. Published in September 2019 by FOREX.com

The expectations for RBA to cut tomorrow are quite low at just 11%. Therefore, traders will scrutinise the statement for any clues and no doubt short AUD if it appears more dovish than August’s statement. Overall, RBA appeared a little more upbeat on the domestic economy and placed greater emphasis on concerns over the trade war. Given tensions have once again risen and the Trump administration have rolled out a fresh round of Tariffs yesterday, we expect these concerns to at least be reiterated, or perhaps even intensified.

GDP data is out on Wednesday, which is another reason to expect RBA to hold off from easing tomorrow. We’ve seen a couple of bold calls for GDP to miss the mark and sink to 1.1% YoY from ANZ, with one analyst calling a -0.6% contraction for the quarter. Even PM Morrison is ‘expecting soft growth’ on Wednesday which, will likely be a greater market mover than tomorrow’s GDP meeting.

 

Market chart demonstrating fall in AUD to USD. Published in Sept 2019 by FOREX.com

As for AUD/USD, we see potential for a technical bounce should tomorrow’s meeting be a non-event, or GDP surprises by not falling below 1.8%. The rationale here is that two prominent spikes to suggests demand is around 0.6677-0.6700 and, despite increased tensions over the trade war, she’s holding up. However, this is no reason to be bullish. Key resistance sits around 0.6832 and we’d see a rally towards this level as an opportunity for bears to fade into.

 

Market chart showing daily AUD to USD volatility. Published in Sept 2019 by FOREX.com

Take note that whilst realised volatility is quite low, 1-week implied volatility is just off a 3-week high to suggest a volatile move could be just around the corner. Given the established bearish trend we expect AUD/USD to break to new lows in due course, but the potential for a correction should not be ignored, given its reluctance to break lower these past two weeks.

 

Market chart analysis of S&P vs ASX 200 Index with inferred drop. Published in Sept 2019 by FOREX.com

The ASX200 is trying to breakout but has found resistance around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level whilst sentiment is under pressure from rump’s latest tariffs. Moreover, volatility has been lower today amid the 3-day weekend I the US, although the index may find the strength to break higher if the RBA meeting is dovish. Technically it looks like the low is in at 6,396, although we’d need to see a notable pickup with global sentiment for stocks to trade to new highs. For now, we think any gains are more likely to be part of a corrective rally and stall below 6,875 before bearish momentum returns.


Related tags: Australia 200 Forex

Latest market news

Oil rallies, Bitcoin slumps
Today 07:41 PM
British pound analysis: GBP/USD holds support in the mid-1.23s
Today 05:44 PM
Gold outlook brightens as services activity dims
Today 05:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Can Apple earn a $3 trillion valuation?
Today 02:17 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Currency pair of the week
Today 12:30 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:42 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Australia 200 articles

Oil rig on an grey day
WTI, ASX 200, AUDJPY analysis: Oil prices gap higher on Saudi cuts
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:53 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Are the swing lows in for AUD/USD and the ASX?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 1, 2023 10:27 PM
      Research
      Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Morning Brief - 1st June 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 31, 2023 10:55 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Morning Brief - 31st May 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 30, 2023 10:24 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.