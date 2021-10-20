RBA rebuke takes heat out of the AUDUSD rally

October 20, 2021 3:10 AM
3 views
Australian flag

 

 

 

The RBA believes the Australian economy will return to growth in the December quarter but not back to its pre-delta path until the 2nd half of 2022. The bank reiterated it is not expecting economic conditions to improve sufficiently for a rate hike before 2024.

Rising energy prices are fanning inflation expectations and prompting interest rate curves to reprice higher globally. Locally the release on Monday of an uncomfortably high inflation reading in New Zealand pressured interest rates higher in Australia, presenting a challenge to one of the critical elements of the RBA’s monetary policy settings.

The yield on the April 2024 bond spiked to as high as 0.2 percent, almost double the RBA’s 0.1 percent target. The yield on the 3 year November 2024 bond increased from 55bps on Friday to ~85bps yesterday. Essentially the market moved to price in an interest rate hike as early as May 2022 and a cumulative 100bp of rate hikes by late 2023!!!

After the market closed yesterday, in a counter to the challenge from the bond market, the RBA announced an increase in the cost it loans out April 2023 and April 2024 bonds from 25bp to 100bp. In London trading, the yield on the April 2024 bond dropped to around 0.125 percent, within the target range.

To support this measure, the RBA announced this morning it would buy $A800m of Semi-Government securities maturing July 2024 to Nov 2032. Combined, these actions have served to take some heat out of the recent rally of the AUDUSD.

That said, after breaking above the September .7478 high, there is potential for the rally to extend towards the 200-day ma currently near .7570c, where signs of exhaustion would warn of a possible turn lower. Aware that a sustained break above .7570/.7600c would indicate the rally can extend towards .7800c.

AUDUSD Daily Chart 20th of October

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of October 20th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Forex Trading FOREX AUD AUD/USD

Latest market news

Recession worries hit Indices, Oil stronger
Yesterday 06:32 PM
GBP/USD rally halted ahead of June 2022 high
Yesterday 05:55 PM
What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks mixed after banks impress, retail sales drop
Yesterday 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Tesla and Netflix
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Day trader looking at trading screens
What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
Yesterday 03:00 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD and gold outlook: USD continues fall ahead of key US data
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:21 AM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 13, 2023 02:31 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.