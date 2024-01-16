Recent Nikkei bulls face their first real test

Recent adoptees of a bullish Nikkei stance are facing their first real test with a distinct risk-off tone settling in across the Asian region, seeing the index reverse slightly after hitting fresh 34-year highs on Monday.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Yesterday 2:21 AM
japan_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 has pulled back from multi-decade highs today
  • Other cyclical assets are struggling across the Asia region
  • Geopolitical headlines and higher bond yields may be contributing to the weakness

Recent adoptees of a bullish Nikkei stance are facing their first real test with a distinct risk-off tone settling in across the Asian region, seeing the index reverse slightly after hitting fresh 34-year highs on Monday.

Whether generated by fresh geopolitical headlines involving Iran or doubts about the scale of rate cuts priced in across developed markets, cyclical assets are struggling, including the Nikkei. The US bond curve has sold off upon the resumption of trade, seeing yields on 2, 10 and 30-year debt lift around 6bps, recouping some of the losses from Friday following the weak US PPI report for December. The move comes ahead of a key speech from influential Fed Governor Christopher Waller, a known policy hawk up until recently.

Domestically, there was also an upside surprise for Japanese corporate goods price inflation last month which held steady against expectations for a decline of 0.3%, providing the BOJ a minor victory in its attempts to begin normalising monetary policy.

Nikkei's upside momentum stalls 

The Nikkei 225 is on track to record its two bearish candles on the four-hourly chart for the first time in over a week. With the uptrend in RSI broken and MACD crossing over from above, momentum appears to be building to the downside near-term.

While the price did a bit of work in between, 35400 and 35000 are downside targets for those considering shorts. Below, there’s really nothing until you get back to 34000, other than minor uptrend support dating back to the lows set earlier in the year. Above, the high of 35800 last week may act as resistance, allowing a stop to be placed above for protection.

nikkei 225 jan 16

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Nikkei Japan 225 BoJ Equities
Latest market news
View more news
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
Today 12:42 AM
USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
Today 12:05 AM
Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
Yesterday 11:22 PM
Circle IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Circle
Yesterday 07:11 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Technical Tuesday – January 16, 2024
Yesterday 05:30 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Euro undermined as dollar gains further ground
Yesterday 12:30 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Nikkei articles

japan_05
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Difficult to ignore the noise surrounding a BOJ early exit
By:
David Scutt
October 23, 2023 11:22 PM
    japan_09
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Implications should the BOJ never reach escape velocity on rates
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 12, 2023 03:09 AM
      Uptrend
      S&P 500, Nikkei 225 analysis: Can someone let the dead cat bounce out?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 5, 2023 01:48 AM
        japan_03
        Nikkei 225: Important day for Japanese stocks as slide stalls at key support
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 4, 2023 12:04 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.