Rise in US Yields Dragging Yen Pairs with It US 10 Year Yields EURJPY GBPJPY

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
December 1, 2020 12:32 PM
5 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

Over the long-term, Yen and US bonds are positively correlated to each other.  When bonds go down,  interest rates go up.  So, USD/JPY and interest rates are also positively correlated.  This year, that relationship did not always hold as USD/JPY was more in correlation with the US Dollar than interest rates.  However, since mid-November,  the lower Yen/higher interest rates relationship has come back into favor.

US 10-Year Yields

Market chart. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

US 10-year yields have been moving in an upward sloping channel since August 5th from 0.504% to a high of 0.982% on November 11th.  In doing so, yields had a false breakout about the previous highs of 0.954% on June 5th, only to move back within the channel.  Today, rates are near 0.923%  and closing in once again on the elusive 1.00%.  Notice the correlation coefficient on the bottom of the chart and that since November 9th, the positive correlation between US 10-year yields has returned.  Today, the positive correlation is +.77.  (A correlation of +1.00 means that USD/JPY and US 10-year yields are moving together 100% of the time. )   On a 60-minute timeframe, today yields broke out of a triangle pattern and retraced 61.8% of the move from the November 11th high to the November 20th low. 

Market chart. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/JPY

On a daily timeframe, EUR/JPY has broken out above November 9th highs at 125.13.  Next resistance is a confluence from the September 1st highs and a downward sloping trendline from the highs of December 2014, near 127.00.

Market chart of EUR/JPY. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

GBP/JPY

Check out GBP/JPY on a 240-minute timeframe as it tries to break above the November 11th highs near 104.21.  Horizontal support is just below at 139.84, then the upward sloping trendline from the lows of October 30th near 139.00. 

Market chart of Pound Sterling(GBP) to JPY. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Many of the other Yen pairs look similar to these.   If US bonds continue to move lower and yields move higher, than we can expect the Yen to move lower as well (or XXX/JPY to move higher!).



Related tags: Bonds JPY EUR Forex

Latest market news

The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 09:32 PM
Fed talk on rate hikes hits Dow Jones, benefits Gold
Yesterday 07:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX poised to close the week at 1-year highs
Yesterday 06:22 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
Yesterday 12:51 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:30 PM
Margin call in trading: meaning, calculation and examples
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Bonds articles

Research
Fed talk on rate hikes hits Dow Jones, benefits Gold
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 07:11 PM
    Research
    NASDAQ and US Dollar rally, Gold and Oil dip
    By:
    Paul Walton
    May 18, 2023 05:32 PM
      Research
      Debt talk optimism buoys S&P 500, regional Banks end losing streak, Gold dips
      By:
      Paul Walton
      May 17, 2023 06:03 PM
        Research
        S&P500, Gold dip on fears over debt ceiling talks
        By:
        Paul Walton
        May 16, 2023 05:57 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.