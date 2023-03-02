Rising home loan arrears and falling dwelling approvals weigh on the Aussie

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 2, 2023 4:29 AM
48 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Australian dollar is feeling the strain of housing-related headlines today, with mortgage arrears on the rise and dwelling approvals on the decline.

20230302arrears

The S&P Global Ratings Agency claim that Australia’s prime and non-confirming mortgage arrears are on the rise, after a historic series of interest rate hikes. Whilst arrears remain beneath their long-term averages and just coming off their record lows, the trend is expected to continue to rise as former and futures RBA hikes finally make their way through the Australian economy.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given recent hikes, but it may still surprise many who are yet to feel the effects a real recession in recent years.

20230302dwellings

The building approvals report also revealed just over 12,000 units were approved in January – its lowest level since July 2012 and a 27.6% drop from December. The annual rate is now -8.4%.NSW was the most affected state with a -49% fall in January, with Victoria close behind at -38.6%.

The RBA are still likely to hike by 25bp next week with inflation will over 7%. But we can expect them to pay close attention to these developments, as it aims to cool the economy without completely cracking it.

 

 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart:

20230301audusdFX

The 4-hour chart remains within a downtrend, although it trades within a bearish channel / flag, which is assumed to be bearish upon a downside break. Furthermore, the AU-US 2-year yield differential points lower, which could also bring downside pressure to the Aussie.

 

Yesterday’s high respected the weekly pivot point, but if prices recycle higher within the channel we’d consider bearish setups below 0.6820. Otherwise, a break or 1-hour close below the channel trendline assumes bearish continuation.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Australia Forex FX AUD/USD

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:56 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 11:05 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Earnings This Week: GameStop, Tencent and Wetherspoons
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:29 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.