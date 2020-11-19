Royal Mail is nearing overbought territory

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 19, 2020 4:33 AM
3 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Royal Mail, a postal service and courier company, posted 1H adjusted profit before tax declined 87.7% on year to 8 million pounds and adjusted operating profit dropped 77.6% to 37 million pounds on revenue of 5.67 billion pounds, up 9.8%. Regarding the outlook, the company stated: "Royal Mail revenue is now projected to be £380 million to £580 million higher year on year, (...) We anticipate Royal Mail would be better than break even, at an adjusted operating profit level, if revenues outturned at the higher end of the scenario."

From a chartist’s point of view, the upside breakout of the upper end of a short term rising channel has reinforced the strength of the bullish trend. Prices are supported by the rising 20/50DMAs. The daily RSI (14) is bullish but highly overbought. Potential pullback to the 50DMA currently at 249p could be seen as a buying opportunity. Only a break below the support zone 249p – 222p would invalidate the bullish bias. Next targets are set at 330p and 370p (horizontal resistance thresholds). 

Market chart demonstrating Royal Mail Is Nearing Overbought Territory

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Equities Coronavirus UK

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is on the menu
Today 01:05 AM
Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
March 24, 2023 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
March 24, 2023 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
March 24, 2023 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
March 24, 2023 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
March 24, 2023 12:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
By:
Joshua Warner
March 24, 2023 03:25 PM
    Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    March 24, 2023 01:49 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      March 24, 2023 12:11 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Block stock chopped as Hindenburg goes short: Where next for SQ stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 24, 2023 08:19 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.