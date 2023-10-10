Russell 2000 extends rally on hopes that rates have peaked

Wall Street has moved on from the Israeli war, at least for now. Traders sold yesterday’s defensive rally in oil, US treasuries, and the dollar, extending the rally in equity markets. This rally was helped by dovish comments from Fed Governors that official rates might have already peaked.

Bottom line: risk-on.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Dovish Fed talk sparks hopes that rates have peaked

Traders picked up on comments by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic that the Fed doesn’t need to raise rates further to curb inflation. Today, he told the American Bankers Association that Fed policy is sufficiently restrictive to gently slow the economy and reduce inflation to its target range. Eyes will be on the several other Fed officials speaking tomorrow, including Neel Kashkari, Christopher Waller, and Mary Daly.

Members of the Federal Reserve suggested yesterday that rising long-dated Treasury yields were also helping to dampen inflation, thus requiring no further short-rate increases. Fed fund futures put the odds of another rate hike this year at less than 28% this morning, down nearly 20 points from a week ago.

Rising interest costs on long-term debt are now $717 billion annually, double over the past year. Some estimate that the supply of debt certificates will increase by 23% averaged across the yield curve in 2024, when the Fed, China, and Japan are decreasing demand for these certificates at an annual rate of nearly $1.3 trillion, aside from the Fed's monetary policy, that requires higher rates to attract enough new buyers.

Israel sizes up Iran, a terrorist backer, and that’s a significant risk

The escalation risk in the Middle East is that Israel may attack Iran, which funds Hamas in Gaza, and other terror groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon, sending a strong enough message to deter terrorist organizations from further attacks. Financial markets are optimistic that the US and other allies will dissuade Israel from military escalation, but anything is possible in the current febrile atmosphere.

Iran funds terrorist organizations that carry out objectives that parallel its own without being directly involved in the planning to maintain the appearance of a respected member of the international community and avoid serious international sanctions. A broader regional conflict would risk the supply of crude oil coming out of the region due to direct damage to oil-related infrastructure, disruptions in shipping lanes, a decision to withhold oil from the West, or sanctions on Iran. Crude oil prices consolidated lower overnight as traders chose to believe that the conflict would not expand regionally. Still, traders remain on edge as they continue to monitor headlines emerging from the region.

Oil, US treasuries, and the dollar remain safe-haven bets.

Rising oil prices would risk higher inflation

Rising energy prices risk the economy, with fossil fuels impacting every aspect of the economy, from transportation to packaging. The Fed monitors “core” inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, but sustained gains in energy prices eventually find their way into inflation. It’s one of the first things to show up in consumer surveys, as their perception of inflation is shaped by what they pay at the gas station and the grocery store. A flight to safety tied to the outbreak of violence in the Middle East sent bond yields lower on the international market on Monday after the US bond market was closed for Columbus Day.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Russell 2000 extends equity rally

The Russell 2000 led markets higher after initial weakness, up 1.1% in early afternoon trading, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 0.5% and 0.6% respectively

Foreign markets were more robust overnight, with the DAX and Nikkei 225 up 2.4%, the Dax up 2.0% and the FTSE 100 up 1.8%

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell further to 17

Bonds rally on peak rate optimism

2- and 10-year yields fell back to 4.99% and 4.66%

The dollar index fell back 0.2% to 105.8

Versus the dollar, Sterling and the Euro were up 0.3%, while the Yen fell 0.2%

Oil resumes selling pressure

Crude oil prices fell 0.6% to $85.8 per barrel, resuming pre-attack weakness

Spot gold prices rose 0.5% to $1,873 per ounce, while silver was unchanged at $21.9 per ounce

Grain and oilseed prices continue to reflect weak demand for US products. Ample wheat supplies from Russia and large supplies of corn and soybeans from Brazil at a time when both had a much weaker currency combined with low water levels on the Panama Canal and the Mississippi River to make US grain less competitive

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]