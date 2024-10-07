S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls as treasury yields rise

U.S. stocks are falling as US treasury yields rise and amid rising concerns of escalating tensions in the Middle East. US stocks edge lower after gains last week and as treasury yields charge higher as the market dials back rate cut expectations. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose above 4% for the first time in two months

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 7, 2024 4:21 PM
100USD_buildings
US futures

Dow future -0.25% at 42213

S&P futures -0.34% at 5730

Nasdaq futures -0.45% at 19936

In Europe

FTSE 0.45% at 8819

Dax 0.01% at 19119

  • Stocks fall after gains last week
  • 10-year treasury yields rise to 4%, a 2-month high
  • Risk sentiment also sours on geopolitical tensions
  • Oil rises further on Middle East troubles

Stocks rise as the 10-year treasury yield hits 4%

U.S. stocks are falling as US treasury yields rise and amid rising concerns of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Following Friday's stellar nonfarm payroll report and less dovish comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell that started last week, the market is now expecting a 25 basis point rate cut from the Fed in November.

Following Friday's stellar nonfarm payroll report and less dovish comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell that started last week, the market is now expecting a 25 basis point rate cut from the Fed in November.

However, the concern is that with oil prices rising and a resilient US economy, the Fed may struggle to cut rates as fast as it expected.

Meanwhile, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to hurt risk sentiment. Hezbollah rockets hit Israel's third-largest city. The market is concerned the conflict could broaden out in the region.

Today the US economic calendar is quiet. Attention will be on Fed speakers, which could provide more clues over the future path for rate cuts.

Looking out across the week, US inflation and FOMC minutes will be in focus.

Corporate news

Apple has opened lower after Jefferies analysts downgraded the outlook to hold from buy citing concerns over expectations for upcoming iPhone 16 sales.

Netflix fell 0.8% after Barclays downgraded the streaming giant to underweight from equal rate, citing concerns about its lofty valuation.

Amazon opened over 1% lower after Wells Fargo downgraded the streaming giant to equal weight, citing multiple headwinds that could pause the company's positive earnings story.

S&P500 forecast – technical analysis.

The S&P 500  slips but continues to consolidate around all-time highs, below 5770 and above 5670. Buyers will look to rise above 5770 to extend gains to fresh all-time highs. Buyers will look for a break below 5675 t open the door to steeper losses towards 5550 and the 50 SMA.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD rises, GBP/USD falls

USD is holding steady, but after jumping over 2% last week and trades at a six-week high versus its major peers on safe-haven flows and on expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut adopt a less aggressive approach to rate cuts

EUR/USD It's falling after weaker-than-expected German factory orders, which raised concerns over the economic outlook for the region and a possible recession in the eurozone's largest economy. Factory orders plunged by 5.8%, marking the steepest decline in seven months. The weak data overshadowed figures from the eurozone, which showed that retail sales grew 0.2% MoM.

GBP/USD Is falling after steep losses last week. Data from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation showed that wage growth for new hires of permanent positions slowed to its weakest level since February 2021. The data will reassure the Bank of England as it considers cutting interest rates and could prompt the more aggressive approach to rate cutting that Andrew Bailey mentioned last week

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

Oil rises further on Middle East worries

Oil prices are rising, adding to gains from last week amid rising concerns over the situation in the Middle East,

Oil prices jumped 9% last week, marking the biggest increase weekly increase in oil prices since March 2023 as tensions in the Middle East escalated creating fresh worries that the conflict could broaden out, affecting oil supply.

The market is concerned that Israel will target Iran’s oil infrastructure in retaliation for missiles last week. As a result, the risk premium on oil prices has increased substantially across the past-seven days.

 

 

 

