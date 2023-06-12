S&P 500, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 12th June 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:45 AM
81 views
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View this week's events and trading themes which could drive markets: The Week Ahead

 

Commitment of traders (forex) as of Tuesday 6th June 2023:

  • Large speculators trimmed their net-long exposure for a third week
  • Net-short exposure to JPY futures rose to a 2-year high
  • AUD futures traders trimmed -14.7k long contracts (-21%)
  • Gross long exposure to CHF futures rose to a 40-week high (but large speculators remain slightly net-short at -1.3k contracts)

 

20230612cotFOREXfx

 

This content will only appear on Forex websites! Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report  

Commitment of traders (indices, bonds) as of Tuesday 6th June 2023:

  • Net-short exposure to the 30-day Fed Fund Futures contract increased by 37% as traders bet on a more hawkish Fed
  • Open interest to VIX futures rose to its highest level since March 2020
  • Net-short exposure for the 2 and 10-year bond futures contracts pulled back from their record highs last week
20230612cotINDICESfx

 

 

S&P 500 Commitment of traders:

We had noted the potential for a sentiment extreme on the S&P 500, given traders were fast approaching (an then eventually arrived at) their most net-short exposure on record. A sharp rise of gross longs saw net-short exposure fall at its fastest pace in 24 weeks and second fastest in 14 months. Interestingly, it has yet to trigger the short-covering rally we had anticipated, with only -18.8 gross shorts being trimmed relative to the 71.1k long contracts initiated, but the higher the S&P 500 traders the more pressure bearish speculators will be to cover, which in theory could send the futures prices higher.

20230612cotSP500fx

 

 

S&P 500 daily chart:

So all eyes are on the S&P 500 cash index August high of 4325.28, to see if a bullish breakout triggers its next round of bullish initiation and short covering. A small bearish hammer formed on Friday just beneath resistance, so there does appear to be some hesitancy to break immediately higher, and that leaves the potential for a pullback towards 4323.43 on the cards, in an attempt to close the gap. But, as things stand, an eventual upside break is under consideration given that prices are trending higher yet the vast majority of large speculators are caught short.

20230612sp500

 

 

Commitment of traders (commodities) as of Tuesday 6th June 2023:

  • Net-short exposure to copper futures fell by 9.8k contracts (-27.3%)
  • Gross-short exposure to gold futures fell to a 2-year, 2-month low
  • Large speculators reduced their gross-short exposure to platinum futures by -25.1%
  • Large speculators were their most bearish on palladium futures in 8 weeks
20230612cotCOMMfx

 

 

Gold weekly chart:

Net-long exposure among large speculators rose by a mild 6.3k contracts last week, and that was mostly a function of short covering as only 161 gross longs were added compared to -6,164 shorts closed. And as we saw gold prices print a small bullish candle last week, perhaps there’s a case for an interim low (although this could be down to how hawkish or not the Fed’s meeting is this week). If the Fed surprise with a dovish hold, we suspect could break comfortably above $2000. Although a more likely outcome is for the Fed to hold and deliver a hawkish ‘warning’ to keep inflation expectations in check, but that could still be supportive of gold over the near term. A surprise hike could send gold to a new cycle low.

20230612goldweekly

 

Commitment of traders FAQs

What is the COT report?

The Commitments of Traders, or COT, report is a weekly publication that shows the aggregate holdings of different participants in the US futures market. It provides a snapshot of trading commitments as of Tuesday of that week in order to increase the transparency of exchanges.

COT reports are used across markets, so you’ll be able to obtain reports on forex, gold, indices and more.

How do you read the Commitments of Traders report?

The Commitments of Traders report is read in tables, in which each row will tell you the market and each column looks at the open interest, long positions and short positions. You’ll also be able to see which actors have taken positions, including dealers, institutions or funds.

The COT is a key data source for traders, as it can provide guidance on whether to go long or short on each market.

What is the COT report release time?

The COT report is released every Friday at 15:30 Eastern Time on the CFTC website. That’s 20:30 GMT or Saturday at 7:30 AEST. We provide up-to-date coverage of the COT report so that you can get expert analysis each week, as quickly as possible.

 

 

 

Related tags: Commodities Forex Market Sentiment COT Gold US 500

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
June 9, 2023 06:13 PM
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
June 9, 2023 03:14 PM
Purchasing power parity: definition, formula and uses
June 9, 2023 12:44 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 9, 2023 11:59 AM
Equities trading: definition, examples and how to trade
June 9, 2023 11:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
June 9, 2023 10:04 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
EUR/USD, Gold analysis: European open – 31st May 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
May 31, 2023 05:07 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, gold, S&P 500 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 29, 2023 03:10 AM
      Research
      Crude Oil, Gold Analysis: RBNZ hike, UK CPI data and Fed minutes loom
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 24, 2023 05:30 AM
        Downtrend arrow
        A guide to market risk
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        May 23, 2023 08:30 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.