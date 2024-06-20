S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises lifted by Nvidia & weaker jobless claims

U.S. stocks are set for a stronger open as traders return from the Juneteenth public holiday, digest softer-than-expected US jobless claims, and Nvidia extends its impressive rally. Jobless claims were virtually unchanged from last week's 9-month high, which combined with weaker retail sales earlier in the week, point to a softening in the economy, which could see the Fed cut rates sooner.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 20, 2024 3:22 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.06% at 38,805

S&P futures 0.18% at 5500

Nasdaq futures 0.23% at 19972

In Europe

FTSE 0.48% at 8236

Dax 0.20% at 18124

Nvidia lifts chips stocks & the index higher

Jobless claims were weaker than expected

The breadth of the rally to ATH’s is narrow

Oil holds steady ahead of EIA inventory data

Nvidia just keeps on rising

U.S. stocks are set for a stronger open as traders return from the Juneteenth public holiday, digest softer-than-expected US jobless claims, and Nvidia extends its impressive rally. The Dow Jones is lagging its peers amid a lack of exposure to tech stocks.

Once again, Nvidia has been the standout performer in recent sessions, leading chip stocks higher. However, there are rising concerns over the rally's lack of breadth.

Meanwhile, jobless claims came in weaker than expected at 238k, down from the nine-month high of two 42k  in the previous session but ahead of the 235k forecast. The softer jobless claims data is another sign that the U.S. economy is starting to slow. Meanwhile, continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, also ticked higher to 1.82 million.

Data comes after retail sales earlier in the week, which were also softer than expected and raised expectations that the Federal Reserve could move to cut interest rates sooner rather than later.

Attention now turns to comments from Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari for further clues about when the Fed may start to cut rates. After the closing bell, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly are expected to speak.

Corporate news

Nvidia is set to open over 3% higher, adding to gains in the previous session. The chipmaker became the most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of $3.3 trillion, overtaking Microsoft.

Accenture is set to open over 7% higher after the IT services provider forecasts annual revenue growth ahead of expectations. The growing use of AI offsets sluggish growth in enterprise spending.

Dell is set to climb 3% on the open. Super Micro Computer will also open over 4.5% higher after Elon Musk posted on social media that these companies would provide server racks for the computer supercomputer his X AI startup is building.

S&P 500 forecast – technical analysis.

The S&P 500 has risen to a fresh ATH at 5500, and while the RSI remains in overbought territory, this doesn’t appear to be deterring the bulls. The next logical level is 5550, ahead of 5600. Immediate support is at 5400, ahead of 5350, the May high.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD rises, GBP/USD falls

The USD is rising, tracking treasury yields higher despite the weaker-than-expected jobless claims data. Fed speakers are in focus for further clues about when the Fed could cut rates.

 EUR/USD is falling after the ECB’s economic bulletin pointed to growth risks being neutral and the central bank seeing inflation trending lower.

GBP/USD is falling after the BoE left interest rates unchanged at 5.25%, a 16-year high, as expected, but signaled that it could cut rates as soon as the August meeting. The announcement comes after UK inflation data cooled to 2%, the BoE’s target level, but service sector inflation was hotter than expected. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey will speak shortly.

Oil holds steady ahead of EIA data

Oil prices are hovering around 7-week highs ahead of US inventory data.

Prices remain supported around current levels amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Yesterday, oil prices rose on news that Israeli tanks were heading into Gaza, raising concerns over supply. However, gains are being limited by expectations of an inventory build.

 US EIA inventory data is due later today. It follows API data showing a build of 2.264 million barrels in the week ending June 14. Gasoline inventories fell.

 

 

 

Related tags: Nvidia Corp Forex Oil
Latest market news
View more news
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
January 10, 2025 08:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
January 10, 2025 05:39 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Nvidia Corp articles

Circuit board
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
    Yen Rises, Nvidia, Wall Street Falters as US Mulls AI-Chip Export Ban
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 15, 2024 09:53 PM
      US_flag_map_eye
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after GDP data & despite Nvidia's decline
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      August 29, 2024 01:37 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Nvidia, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        August 29, 2024 08:58 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.