Gold wrap: Spot gold breaks key level (yet gold futures hesitate)

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 16, 2022 2:42 AM
117 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
20220916moversGOLDfx

Many traders across Asia will be looking at their spot gold charts today after its solid close beneath the 2021 low. Such moves can spark another round of selling as investors flea for the exit. And who could blame them, if we take a step back to admire the bigger picture view of gold?

The daily chart is within an established downtrend and remains within a bearish channel. Prices remains below all major moving averages which are now fanning out as momentum accelerates lower. And this week has seen prices accelerate out of a bearish continuation pattern.

Furthermore, gold ETF physical holdings have been trending lower since the April high, net-long exposure to gold futures is near levels not seen since early 2019 among large speculators. And managed funds are actually net-short gold futures. The US dollar is on an epic rally some banks calling for Fed funds to raise to 5%. This is the perfect storm for lower gold prices over the longer-term.

20220916goldFX

 

Spot gold vs gold futures 1-hour chart:

But before gold speculators decide to go 'all in' at these lows on spot gold prices, it may be beneficial to also look at gold futures prices in tandem – particularly those trading shorter timeframes such as intraday charts to a few days.

Whilst spot gold (left chart) closed to its lowest level since April 2020, the futures chart has managed to hold above its respective 2021 low its June 2020 low. Prices are coiling within a small pennant, so perhaps we'll see it break lower in due course, in which case spot gold prices may continue lower. But also note that both markets are holding above their weekly S3 pivots. 

Therefore, given the significance of these levels I am leaning towards a retracement higher for futures and spot gold prices before its bearish trend resumes.

20220916goldFUTURESfx

 

  • Countertrend trends could seek bullish setups if momentum turns higher (seek a series of bullish hammers, bullish engulfing candle etc) and aim for the spot 2021 low.
  • Or bears could seek evidence of a swing high below the 2021 lows, with the aim to re-join the bearish trend at higher prices.
  • But if futures and spot move lower, bears clearly have the upper hand and the trend is assumes to have resumed.

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Gold XAU USD Precious Metals market

Latest market news

$80 Oil, despite current weakness?
Today 02:21 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI struggles despite OPEC+ cuts, stronger US economy
Today 01:19 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as Nvidia soars, US GDP is revised higher
Today 01:09 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:56 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: No stopping the AI rally for NVIDIA stock
Today 09:59 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: Index tests 8-week lows
Today 07:28 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Circuit board
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: No stopping the AI rally for NVIDIA stock
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 09:59 AM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    FTSE 100 Analysis: Index tests 8-week lows
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 07:28 AM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      FTSE 100 Analysis: Index tests 7-week lows on hot inflation
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:24 AM
        Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
        Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 23, 2023 04:09 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.