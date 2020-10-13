SSE short term rebound

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 13, 2020 5:27 AM
3 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

SSE, the energy company, said it has agreed to sell its 50% share in energy-from-waste ventures Multifuel Energy Limited (MEL1) and Multifuel Energy 2 Limited (MEL2) to an infrastructure fund managed by First Sentier Investors for a total cash consideration of 995 million pounds.

From a technical point of view, the stock price has broken above a declining trend line in place since Feb 2020.  Prices are escaping from a consolidation channel. Bollinger are widening, indicating that a new up trend could take place. In addition, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) has broken above its declining trend line. A recovery towards 1435.5p and 1520p may be expected, as long as 1156p is support. Alternatively, a break below 1156p would call for a reversal down trend with 1057 as first target.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:24 AM
Can US PMI surveys and employment reports sway bonds? The Week Ahead
Today 04:16 AM
Bonds bounce hard following bloodbath: did we just see the highs for yields this cycle?
Today 01:48 AM
AUD/USD rebounds as USD reversal gives sentiment a breather: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Bond yields fall back, Nasdaq rallies
Yesterday 05:20 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: Stocks buoyed by soft data
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Equities articles

channel_03
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:46 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 27, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    September 27, 2023 12:43 PM
      china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
      China A50: Retest of range lows looms, testing buyer demand
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 26, 2023 05:15 AM
        stocks_09
        Cisco to buy Splunk: What you need to know about the Cisco-Splunk deal
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 25, 2023 03:29 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.