Stocks relinquish gains as yields surge

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 20, 2022 6:30 PM
26 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The major US indices were a tad higher earlier but have started to come off their best levels at the time of writing. Despite some positive earnings, stocks are not out of the woods yet. Fears over further tightening of central bank policy amid an environment of high-inflation and low-growth means investors will avoid buying stocks aggressively. Even at these relatively-inexpensive levels.

 

Rising yields unnerving investors

Both short- and long-dated bonds continue to press lower, lifting their yields higher. The US 10-year yield is now comfortably above 4%, which printed a fresh yearly high of 4.203% earlier. The 30-year yield also hit a fresh cyclical high. This happened as the Fed’s Harker reminded us that the central bank is going to continue pushing interest rates higher and higher. Harker said that inflation will be around 4% next year. If he’s correct, inflation will still be well above target and thus it would require policy to remain restrictive, rather than expansionary to offset a potential recession.

Earlier, sentiment was supported somewhat by a rally in some of the world’s largest technology companies thanks to decent earnings results from the likes of Netflix, IBM and AT&T.  However, Tesla disappointed with its sales.

 

Let’s not forget China

It has been another bruising week in China where stocks and the yuan fell to fresh yearly or multi-year lows. China is apparently in deep trouble amid its zero covid policy. Remember that China decided to postpone, without giving a reason, the release of its third quarter growth and industrial production figures that were due for publication on Wednesday. Analysts think that economic growth there has slowed to a new three-decade low of 3.3% compared to 4.9% recorded in the same period a year ago. But the fact that China has delayed the release of the data does not look good and investors are worried that the world’s second largest economy may have performed even poorer than those expectations. If China is not doing well, this is not good news for the rest of the world. Its declining is a problem seen across many other parts of the world, too.

Lower lows: remain bearish until charts tell us otherwise

Whatever the outcome of earnings or macroeconomics, until the major indices start making higher highs and higher lows, I will continue to look for weakness and bull trap signs to emerge. I just don’t think right now – with interest rates continuing to rise – is the environment for a stock market rally. Granted, we will get bounces here and there, but it will all be inside the larger bearish trend.

Lower lows, lower highs = remain bearish until the charts tell us otherwise. Let’s see if the S&P will go back below the June low of 3636. If it does, this will likely invalidate the idea that the markets have bottomed.

 

S&P 500

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Tech Stocks Stocks Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Morning Brief - 5th May 2023
Yesterday 11:00 PM
Oil shines as Nasdaq 100 dips, with VIX fear index climbing
Yesterday 06:30 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks could fall even further
Yesterday 04:54 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks extend losses ahead of FOMC minutes
Yesterday 01:07 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Sentiment sours ahead of FOMC minutes
Yesterday 12:42 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:14 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Tech Stocks articles

China flag
BABA stock: Everything you need to know about the Alibaba IPOs
By:
Joshua Warner
May 23, 2023 09:50 AM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Where next for NVIDIA stock ahead of Q1 earnings?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    May 22, 2023 09:42 AM
      Electric vehicle charging
      Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Tesla stock rises as it plans to advertise cars
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      May 17, 2023 10:03 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Nasdaq 100 Outlook: How will Big Tech stocks perform in Q2?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        May 12, 2023 08:45 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.