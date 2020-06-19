For further information on where Tesco stands traders will now look ahead to a trading update by the supermarket giant next Friday 26th June. This should provide fresh impetus and could bring Tesco out of the holding channel that it has been trading in for the past 4 weeks.

Chart thoughts

The news initially lifted the share price of Tesco in the previous session, pushing it to a high of 230p before the stock eased back into the close, ending the session at 226p.

The stocks trades below its 50, 100 and 200 sma on the four-hour chart, a bearish chart. However, Tesco also traded in the horizontal channel that it has been trading in since mid-May, between resistance at 235p and support at 221p



