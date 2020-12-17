The Crude Oil and Canadian Dollar correlation USDCAD WTI

December 17, 2020 5:54 PM
202 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€

Since November 2nd, the USD/CAD has moved from 1.3350 to today’s low near 1.2688.  During that that same period, West Texas Intermediate has moved from a low of 33.62 to today’s high hear 48.57.  Crude oil is one of Canada’s largest exports, so it’s not surprising to see that the two instruments are correlated.  The bottom of the daily USD/CAD chart below shows the current correlation between WTI and the Canadian Dollar.  USD/CAD and Crude Oil are negatively correlated, meaning that when one instrument moves higher, the other moves lower.  The current correlation between USD/CAD and WTI is -.87.  For reference, when to instruments have a negative correlation of -1.00, they are considered perfectly negatively correlated and they move in opposite directions 100% of the time.  A correlation coefficient of -.87 is considered a highly negative correlation.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On the same chart above, USD/CAD has reached, and held, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the lows of September 1st to the highs of late September, near 1.2707.  In addition, the pair has been forming a descending wedge since December 9th and could be ready for a possible move higher. The RSI has also barely moved back into neutral territory.  If the pair breaks above the downward sloping channel line of the descending wedge, it could move back towards the highs of the pattern near 1.2833.  Above there, price could move back up to previous support near 1.2980.  (However, the overall trend is still lower, so watch for sellers there to try and push the pair lower.) Support is at the April 2018 lows near 1.2667.

Also since November 2nd,  WTI has been moving higher opposite USD/CAD from a low of 33.62 to today’s highs near 48.57, including 4 consecutive days with a higher close.  Price is forming an ascending wedge and is nearing horizontal resistance from February near 49.38.  In addition, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of August 26th to the lows of November 2nd is at 50.13, just above the psychological round number resistance of 50.00.  The RSI has also moved into overbought territory above 72. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Expectations of an ascending wedge are that price will break lower and retrace the wedge.  With all the resistance above, price near the apex of the wedge, and the RSI overbought, it’s possible a reversal may happen sooner than later.  Horizontal support is at 43.80 and 41.46, before reaching the bottom of the wedge near 40.11.

Therefore, if Crude Oil breaks lower, than the negative correlation with USD/CAD suggests that the currency pair will move higher.  Throw in the setup of a bullish move in USD/CAD, the odds increase for the chance of a move higher.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: CAD Forex USD WTI

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
July 28, 2023 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest CAD articles

Research
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
    Research
    US CPI preview: Fed rate expectations dive, USD/CAD tests 1.37
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 13, 2023 02:54 PM
      Research
      Will USD/CAD break key resistance at 1.35 after soft Canadian CPI?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 21, 2023 02:21 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.