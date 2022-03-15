The dollar rallies ahead of the FOMC meeting (but will it after?)

The US dollar index sits just below a 22-month high ahead of FOMC meeting, the outcome of which could be the fine line between an extended rally or reversal tomorrow.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 15, 2022 4:22 AM
Federal reserve building
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Read Matt Well’s FOMC preview: 25bps pencilled in, but balance sheet and dot plot updates key

The two key drivers behind the dollar’s strength of late have been safe-haven flows due to the crisis in Ukraine, and revived expectations of multiple hikes this year. A hike tomorrow is all but confirmed, so traders will keep a close eye on any revisions to the Fed’s economic outlook and the dot plot. Comments from Fed members generally point towards them staying on a cautious path of multiple hikes, but that essentially means futures hikes will be decided on a per-meeting basis and therefore not a dead cert.

  Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

From a trader’s perspective, it should be noted that the dollar has rallied to a near 22-month high ahead of the meeting. Therefore, the most exciting move would likely be if the Fed provided a dovish/cautious hike tomorrow as it would see quite a few pre-emptive longs unwound (assuming they do not hike at all, but that is very unlikely). But at the same time, we need to appreciate that the dollar is in an uptrend, and even if prices do pull back there are decent levels of support to consider for bullish setups in future. 

In today’s video we compared the US dollar index to the Fed’s target rate, then take a multi-timeframe look at DXY itself to highlight key levels.

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Indices FOMC Fed DXY Dollar US Dollar
Latest market news
View more news
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 07:30 AM
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
January 17, 2025 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
January 17, 2025 06:06 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
By:
David Song
Yesterday 05:00 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      canada_08-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 07:30 AM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
        By:
        David Song
        January 17, 2025 06:50 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.