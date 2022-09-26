The pound is sent into the ground during thin Asian trade

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 26, 2022 4:36 AM
91 views
Downtrend arrow
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The pound was broadly (and aggressively) lower during Asian trade
  • CME halted trading of GBP futures
  • GBP/USD touched a record low
  • Combination of the UK’s mini budget and flight to the dollar weigh on sterling
20220926gbFX

 

The British pound was already facing heavy selling pressure on Friday when the UK’s new chancellor unveiled his new mini-budget. The plan has been perceived as a tax cut for the rich alongside higher levels of debt, with one former treasury minister calling Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget a “high-risk gamble”. The week closed with GBP/USD falling to just shy of its all-time low set in 1985. And that level did not last very long.

 

In today’s Asian session we have seen an aggressive selloff for the British pound, which has sent GBP/USD to a fresh record low. Currently down around -2.4%, its within its fifth consecutive down day, which includes a -3.6% decline on Friday. Such levels of volatility have not been seen since March 2020, and not restricted to GBP/USD.

 

20220926impliedvolatilityGBP

It’s currently the most volatile month for GBP/JPY since November 2016 (Trump nominated president) and the most bearish month since June 2016 (Brexit). EUR/GBP has accelerated nearly 4% higher and sliced through 0.9000 like a hot knife through butter. And with higher levels of volatility come higher levels of implied volatility (IV). Overnight IV for GBP/USD has risen to an annualised rate of 34.45%, which is its highest level since December 2019.

 

 

GBP/USD daily chart

20220926gbpusdFX

 

We can see on the daily chart that bearish momentum has accelerated since Friday, and that it sliced through the previous all-time low set in 1985. Moreover, it also sliced through the 1.05 and 1.04 handles like butter before rebounding back above the 1985 low, indicating that some large stops were triggered. Prices are now meandering around the 1985 low and seeking its next directional move.

 

The question now is whether we see a follow-through in the European and US session and hurtle towards parity - a level which seemed an impossibility just a few months ago. But if we see another day’s trade like we did today, GBP/USD will be trading firmly beneath it.

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas GBP GBP/USD Pound

Latest market news

Algorithmic trading guide for beginners
Today 02:00 PM
US Open: Futures flat ahead of the Fed rate decision
Today 01:06 PM
GBP/JPY extends recovery as hot CPI boosts BoE hike odds
Today 12:01 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:57 AM
Big Tech layoffs: Are there more job cuts to come?
Today 09:38 AM
Two Trades to Watch: FTSE, USD/JPY
Today 08:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Algorithmic trading guide for beginners
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
Today 02:00 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Big Tech layoffs: Are there more job cuts to come?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 09:38 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      GameStop Q4 earnings preview: Where next for GME stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      March 20, 2023 01:08 PM
        Research
        A guide to momentum trading and indicators
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        March 16, 2023 01:30 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.