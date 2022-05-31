The yen falls with soft industrial output, USD/JPY eyes 129

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 31, 2022 3:00 AM
33 views
Japanese Flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Industrial output fell -1.3% in April compared with -0.2% expected. It didn’t come as a huge surprise though, given output from South Korea fell -3.3% - its fastest contraction since the pandemic, around 90 minutes beforehand. And that makes industrial output yet another weak data print for Japan’s Q2 GDP, alongside a wider trade deficit.

 

Too soon to talk of a ‘smooth exit’ from BOJ’s loose policy


Whilst Kuroda spoke of a smooth exit from the BOJ’s ultra-loose policy last week, the figures don’t back that up any time soon. And that means bad data for Japan is good for the likes of AUD/JPY and USD/JPY.

Hawkish comments from the Fed’s Christopher Waller saw USD/JPY catch a bid at the open. With

100-bps of hikes expected over the next two Fed meetings and the BOJ firmly backing a weaker yen, the policy divergence is still very much in play. Add higher equity markets and China reopening into the mix, and we have the ideal backdrop for carry trades to rise further.

20220531industrialoutput

 

129 up next for USD/JPY?

Price action suggests we’re amidst a trend reversal or at least a correction against its fall from 131. A bullish divergence formed on the four-hour chart before prices broke above the bearish channel, then found support at the 200-bar eMA.

 

We’ve seen clear range-expansion today after Waller’s comments and weak IP data from Japan. Our initial target of 128.30 was met quite quickly, but we now see the potential for a run to 129. If prices retrace from 128.30 then perhaps 128 or 127.85 can provide support ahead of its next leg higher to the 129 resistance zone.

 

20220531usdjpyFX

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Trade Ideas JPY Japan Forex BoJ

Latest market news

What is slippage in trading and how can you avoid it?
Today 08:00 AM
GBP/USD, DAX outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:29 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Employment report cools RBA-hike bets
Today 04:12 AM
USD/JPY analysis: Asia’s slowing trade is a growing problem
Today 01:19 AM
Debt talk optimism buoys S&P 500, regional Banks end losing streak, Gold dips
Yesterday 06:03 PM
Euro analysis: EUR/USD hits a 6-week low, 1.08 in sight?
Yesterday 02:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
GBP/USD, DAX outlook: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:29 AM
    Research
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Employment report cools RBA-hike bets
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:12 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY analysis: Asia’s slowing trade is a growing problem
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 01:19 AM
        Congress building
        Dow Jones outlook: Stocks edge higher on hopes of a debt ceiling deal
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 01:10 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.