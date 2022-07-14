Thumping AU jobs report supports further gains for AUDNZD

Good news today for the Australian economy as the employment report for June stunned with across-the-board strength.

July 14, 2022 5:41 AM
Research

 

Good news today for the Australian economy as the employment report for June stunned with across-the-board strength.

The economy added 88,400 jobs in June to a new peak of 13.6million, well above expectations for a 30,000 increase. Today's increase was the eighth consecutive rise since lockdown restrictions were eased in the final months of 2021.

 The unemployment rate fell from 3.9% to 3.5%, the lowest since 1974, despite the participation rate rising to a new record of 66.8%. The underutilization rate remained at 9.6%, staying at its lowest since April 1982. The only blemish, the underemployment rate went up to 6.1% from May's near 19-year low of 5.7%.

While it's easy to get caught up in today's data, red lights are flashing. The RBA forecast that the unemployment rate would not reach 3.5% until June next year.  

The earlier arrival of the unemployment rate at 3.5% suggests that the labour market is hotter than expected. And with the unemployment rate set to edge lower, the RBA will be keen to curtail its impact on wages inflation and inflation expectations.

As a result, the RBA will likely raise rates by 50bp at its meeting in August (with a real risk of a 75bp rate hike) and by 50bp September, which would take the cash rate to 2.35%, near to the nominal neutral rate thought to be around 2.5%. From there, another 25bp of tightening in October, November and December is expected which would take the cash rate to 3.1% by year-end.

 To take advantage of the above-mentioned factors and to take the surging U.S dollar out of the equation and global recession fears, we like buying dips in the AUD/NZD to 1.1040/20, leaning against a band of support 1.0950/20.

 A break of near term resistance at 1.1100/10 would open up a retest of the June 1.1168 high with scope to 1.1300.

 

AUDNZD Daily chart 14th of July

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 14th 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

Related tags: jobs jobs report AUD NZD AUD Trading FOREX Forex
Latest market news
View more news
FTSE 100, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:55 AM
EU Open: Global Markets React to Jobs Data; DAX Retraces Gains
Today 09:23 AM
GBPUSD Forecast: 2025 Inflation Concerns Dampen Dovish Drive
Today 08:37 AM
USD/CNH: Can PBoC tweak tame the rising dollar ahead of US inflation data?
Today 04:14 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-year low heading into US CPI and AU jobs
Today 02:07 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
Yesterday 01:00 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest jobs articles

Jobs
NFP Preview: How Could the Jobs Report Impact the US Election and the Fed?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
October 31, 2024 01:30 PM
    "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
    NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 1, 2024 04:02 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Big Tech layoffs: Are there more job cuts to come?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      March 22, 2023 09:38 AM
        Jobs
        Tech layoffs: Will Big Tech make more job cuts?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        January 24, 2023 07:42 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.