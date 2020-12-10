Two trades to watch GBPUSD DAX as dual talks stall ECB in focus

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 10, 2020 3:46 AM
2 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
  • Sentiment is weaker as European markets open on Thursday as Brexit talks, and US stimulus talks deadlock.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson & EC President Ursula von der Leyen failed to bridge the existing gaps and extended the deadline for an agreement until Sunday. UK data dump, industrial production & manufacturing beat forecasts.
  • In the US Democrats & Republicans are at odds over an additional fiscal stimulus programme. US Covid daily deaths top 3000. Jobless claims are expected to rise to 725k vs 710k highlighting the need for a rescue package. CPI in focus.
  • The ECB is widely expected to ease monetary policy, adding €500 billion in PEPP and through more very generous loans to bank. 

GBP/USD tests 100 sma at 1.3350

GBP/USD trades -0.3% at $1.3350 having fallen through the 20 sma on the 4 hour chart, the pair is now testing the 100 sma on the 4 hour chart. A break-through here could see the pair approach the key band of 1.3295-1.33. This band has offered support to the pair since late November as GBP/USD consolidates after its November run up. A meaningful move below this key level would negate the current bullish trend and could see a sharper correction to test December lows at 1.3225 and the critical 200 sma at 1.32.

On the flip side, should 100 sma at 1.3350 hold then look for a move towards 1.3450 prior to 1.35.
Chart analysis of Pound Sterling(GBP) to US Dollar(USD). Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Dax to hold uptrend?

Whilst the ECB are widely expected to ease policy, this is priced in. Any disappointment could see the Dax test support levels.

The German Dax futures trade -0.2% heading towards the European open. It continues to trade above the ascending trend line dating back to early November. The Dax has bounced off this trendline on several occasions over the past week indicating strength in the price, It also trades above its 50, 100 and 200 sma on the 4 hour chart, suggesting that more upside could be on the cards.

The Dax tested the 50 sma in early trade, lifting off the 13300 sma & round number support. A meaningful move below 13300 could pull 13275 into views, the confluence of the ascending trend line and the 100 sma. A break through here would negate the current uptrend with the bears set to target 13160 December’s low. 
The trend for now remains bullish with near term resistance seen at 13450 December high and a level which capped gains in September. Beyond, resistance and 9 month high of 13570 will become the bull’s target.

Chart analysis of the DAX. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

 
Related tags: Dax GBP Brexit Central Bank

Latest market news

EUR/USD, AUD/USD forecast – Forex Friday
Today 01:39 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Risk sentiment falters after a hawkish Powell
Today 12:48 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Micron and Carnival
Today 12:39 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Meta and Apple shares fall from highs
Today 12:01 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:57 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK retail sales and consumer confidence improve
Today 07:14 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dax articles

GBP/USD, DAX Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:57 AM
    Research
    DAX Analysis: Its record high was ‘short’ lived. Where to next?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 20, 2023 04:18 AM
      Energy
      Oil, DAX outlook: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 19, 2023 07:31 AM
        Uptrend
        EUR/USD holds 1.08 ahead of ECB, USD/JPY hits 7-month high ahead of BOJ
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 15, 2023 05:18 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.