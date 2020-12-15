Two trades to watch GBPUSD Eyes 133 Adidas Extends Gains

GBP/USD comes under pressure as UK unemployment rises & claimant count surges.
Adidas rides higher after potential Reebok sale announcement.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 15, 2020 4:44 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
GBP/USD: Struggling After Weak Jobs Data

• UK unemployment Oct 4.9% vs 4.8% Sept
• Claimant count surges +64.3k 
• US Dollar firms amid surging covid number & tighter restrictions
• Brexit headlines will be watched closely
GBP/USD
is wobbling in early trade. It remains above the ascending trendline that dates back to early November, which offers support at 1.3317. However, the pair eased back from a strong push higher to 1.3450 in the previous session warranting caution for the bulls. 

$1.33 horizontal support and $1.3250 (200 SMA 4H chart) have offered strong support since late November attracting dip buyers and could continue to do so. A break-through support at 1.32 could open the door to a deeper sell off to 1.3165/7 and 1.31.

On the flip side a move above 1.3360 (50 & 100 4H chart) could confirm the bullish trend ahead of resistance at 1.34 round number and 1.3450 yesterday’s swing high and 1.35.
Click here to learn more about trading currencies.




Adidas' Bullish Run Continues

• Adidas earmarks underperforming Reebok for potential sale
• Acquired in 2005 for $3.8 billion
• Final decision due March ’21 with official strategy presentation
• Share price rallied on announcement yesterday

Adidas has rallied hard from its mid-March low rising over 72%. It now trades flat on the year. It trades above its ascending trend line dating back to May and above its 50, 100 & 200 sma on the daily chart. All bullish signals suggesting there could be more upside. 

Immediate resistance can be seen at 290.00, December high. A break-through here could see 300.00 round number and 306.00 draw into focus.

On the downside, support from 50 sma can be seen at 276.00 prior to 270.00 where ascending trend line & 100 sma converge.  A break-through here could negate the current uptrend and open the door to 250.00 prior to 245.00.

Click here to learn more about trading shares


Click here to learn more about trading shares
Related tags: GBP Equities
Latest market news
View more news
Russell 2000 leads US stocks, Gold hits another all-time high
December 22, 2023 07:33 PM
Chinese markets end dull year on a downbeat note, yuan rallies
December 22, 2023 10:26 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
December 22, 2023 01:51 AM
Explainer: what are financial conditions and why they matter for traders?
December 21, 2023 11:38 PM
Russell 2000 continues recent run, Oil prices dip despite output cuts
December 21, 2023 06:42 PM
USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
December 21, 2023 05:30 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest GBP articles

Market chart showing uptrend
GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
By:
David Scutt
October 24, 2023 02:20 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 21, 2023 12:43 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 14, 2023 11:47 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 29, 2023 06:48 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.