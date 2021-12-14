Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, WTI oil

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 14, 2021 9:16 AM
15 views
downtrend chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falls despite upbeat jobs data

GBP/USD is edging lower despite encouraging jobs data. UK unemployment ticked lower to 4.2% in the three months to October, down from 4.3%.

The claimant count dropped by an impressive 49.8k in November, after falling by 14.9k in October.

Wages including bonuses eased lower but ca\me in above expectations at 4.9%

The data suggests that the labour market is holding up well following the winding down of the furlough scheme, which is what the BoE wanted to see. However, with Omicron cases on the rise, the data BoE is unlikely to hike rates this month, regardless of the jobs data.

Omicron concerns are keeping the mood towards the pound depressed after the UK recorded its first Omicron death.

Learn more about trading the pound

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD broke the below a falling trendline support at the start of December, before finding support at 1.3161 the yearly low. The recovery the 2021 low faced rejection at the 5-week falling resistance.

Currently the price remains below the falling trendline resistance but above support at 1.3160. The RSI is supportive of further losses whilst it remains out of oversold territory.

A breakthrough 1.3160 could bring 1.31 round number into focus.

Meanwhile buyers could look for a move over 1.3270 yesterday’s high and falling trendline resistance to open the door to 1.33 round number and trendline resistance.

gbpusd chart

Crude oil struggles on Omicron concerns, API data due

Oil is struggling to stay in positive territory after booking losses in the previous session. Concerns over Omicron, tighter COVID restrictions.

China identified its first case of Omicron and authorities swiftly implemented lockdown restrictions. A surge in COVID cases in China, the world’s largest importer of oil could hurt the demand outlook for oil.

Beyond COVID news attention will now turn to the API and EIA inventory data. API crude oil stockpile data is due later today. Last week API inventories fell by -3.089M. Another decline could offer some support to oil prices. A build in stockpiles could pull jittery oil markets lower.

Learn more about trading oil

Where next for crude oil?

WTI oil’s rebound from 62.26 has stalled around the 100 sma on the 4-hour chart. The price is so far being supported by the weekly low and 50 sma around 70.20. The RSI is attempting to point higher but is broadly neutral.

Buyers will look for a move over the 100 sma at 71.70 and the December high of 73.70 in order to charge higher towards 74.50 the November 21 low.

Sellers will look for a move below 70.20 the weekly low and 50 sma. A break through here opens the door to support at 69.20 the swing high December 3 and 65.40 the December 3 low.


 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas GBP/USD Forex Commodities Oil

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 outlook: META earnings to decline for 6th straight quarter?
Today 03:32 PM
S&P500 forecast: Calm before earnings ramp up this week
Today 01:01 PM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/CAD forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:29 AM
Commitment of traders report (COT):
Today 01:20 AM
Are Equity Markets Too Relaxed?
April 21, 2023 08:11 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
April 21, 2023 03:10 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
S&P500 forecast: Calm before earnings ramp up this week
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:01 PM
    Germany flag
    EUR/USD forecast, USD/CAD forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 07:29 AM
      An office of traders with multiple trading screens
      Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      April 21, 2023 03:10 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 21, 2023 12:10 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.