Two trades to watch: Gold, EUR/USD

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 20, 2022 9:46 AM
0 views
Gold Sand
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

gold2020fx

EUR/USD edges higher after German PPI

 

EUR/USD is rising, recouping losses from the previous session as USD bulls pause for breath.

Headline eurozone inflation rose to 9.9% YoY in September. This was below the 10% initially forecast but is sufficiently high to keep pressure on the ECB to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at next week’s meeting.

German PPI remained stubbornly high at 45.8% YoY in September, in line with August but above forecasts of 44.7%. PPI is considered a lead indicator for consumer prices, suggesting that consumer prices will continue to rise.

Meanwhile, the USD is broadly supported by the hawkish Federal Reserve, and safe haven flows as global recession fears rise.

Looking ahead, US jobless claims and several Fed speakers could lift the USD.

Where next for EUR/USD?

 

EUR/USD has formed a series of lower lows and lower since February. The pair ran into resistance this week at 0.9865 and is edging lower. The RSI is just below 50, which suggests that momentum supports the downside.

Sellers are looking for a break below support at 0.9750 the 20 sma and the multi-week falling trendline. A break below here opens the door to 0.9650, the October 13 low, and 0.9535, the 2022 low.

Buyers will rise above 0.9870 the weekly high, exposing the 50 sma at 0.9920 and 1.00 the October high.

 

 

eurusd2010fx
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR USD Gold

Latest market news

Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
May 5, 2023 03:49 PM
Indices rally on stronger jobs report, but data negative for rate cuts
May 5, 2023 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Airbnb and PayPal
May 5, 2023 01:43 PM
WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
May 5, 2023 01:26 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stock rise after Apple beats & despite a stronger NFP
May 5, 2023 12:58 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
May 5, 2023 12:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 5, 2023 03:49 PM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Earnings This Week: Disney, Airbnb and PayPal
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    May 5, 2023 01:43 PM
      Energy
      WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 5, 2023 01:26 PM
        Congress building
        S&P 500 outlook: Stock rise after Apple beats & despite a stronger NFP
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 5, 2023 12:58 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.