Two trades to watch Next surges 8 Gold bugs look to Georgia elections

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 5, 2021 4:42 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Next share price hits 6 year high, is there more upside to come?

  • Total full price sales fell by just -0.5% in Q4 despite lockdown disruptions as online sales made up for disastrous bricks and mortar sales.
  • Online sales soared by 38%, whilst in store sales plunged by 43%, highlighting the retailer’s successful of its sophisticated online offering
  • Next warned that the sales boost will be almost completely wiped out by the third English lockdown, although investors shrugged off this warning sending the share price over 7% higher.

Next technical analysis
Next has recovered well from its mid-March sell off producing a series of higher highs and higher lows over the past 9 months. It trades comfortably above the ascending trendline dating back to early April and also above its 20, 50 and 100 sma on the daily chart, suggesting that there could be more upside to come.

The RSI sits over 50 in bullish territory but importantly remains below the overbought level of 70 again supporting the idea that further gains could be had.

Whilst the rally had stalled around 7250 in recent sessions the February 2020 high. However, today’s surge has significantly taken that level out and 7350 the 2019 high  and has brought 7600 a level last seen in 2016 into focus ahead of 8000 just shy of the all time high recorded in 

On the flip side, support can be seen at 7350, 2019 high before the psychological level of 7000 and the 20 sma on the daily chart at 6838.

Learn more about trading shares



Gold’s bullish bias remains ahead of Georgia’s elections
  • Georgia’s critical senate election is in focus
  • Gold bulls are rooting for a Democratic win of both seats which Joe Bidden needs for Democratic control over the Senate. This would make it easier for the President -elect to push for additional fiscal support. 

Gold technical analysis
Gold is slipping lower after 6 straight sessions of gains. The precious metal surged over 1.5% in the previous session, hitting a 2 month high of $1847 overnight before easing back slightly. At the time of writing Gold trades -0.1% at $1940.

Gold had been trading in a descending channel dating back to early August. Monday’s surge higher has resulted in a meaningful break out of the upside of the descending channel. 

The move higher also pushed gold over its 100 sma on the daily chart. Gold now trades above its 20, 50 and 100 sma. The 20 sma also crossed above the 50 sma in adding to the bullish signals suggesting that there could me more upside coming. The bias remains bullish above $1900 trend line support.

Immediate resistance can be seen at $1947 yesterday’s high prior to $1965 November’s high, ahead of the key $2000 psychological level and $2050 August swing high.

Learn more about trading precious metals


Related tags: Equities Gold

Latest market news

Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
April 28, 2023 06:50 PM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
April 28, 2023 05:42 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
April 28, 2023 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
April 28, 2023 12:02 PM
Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
April 28, 2023 08:30 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
April 28, 2023 07:39 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Electric vehicle charging
Maserati IPO: everything you need to know about Maserati
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
April 27, 2023 09:00 AM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    April 21, 2023 03:10 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      April 21, 2023 12:10 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 21, 2023 08:58 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.