Two trades to watch: Oil, Dow Jones

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 2, 2021 9:46 AM
23 views
Oil extraction
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Oil looks to OPEC

Oil prices are on the rise after two straight days of declines as investors look towards the OPEC+ decision over supply policy. However gains are being capped by Omicron concerns.

Oil prices have declined by $10 per barrel since Omicron was discovered last Thursday. Fears over how contagious and the severity of the new COVID variant are clouding the oil demand outlook. So far, some travel restrictions have been imposed but it's unclear whether new lockdown restrictions will be required.

These developments raise questions over the ability of OPEC+ to raise output as planned. Should OPEC+ press ahead oil prices could fall.

Meanwhile the Biden administration said that it could delay the planned release of strategic reserves.

Learn more about trading oil

Where next for oil prices?

WTI oil is attempting to rebound from 64.70 the three and a half month low reached yesterday. Oil trades below its 200 sma, the 20 sma also crossed below the 50 sma in a bearish signal. The RSI is teetering on oversold territory so there could be some consolidation or even a move higher before further downside.

Sellers will looking for a move below 64.70 to open the door to 61.80 the August low.

Buyers will be looking for a move over 69.309 yesterday’s high ahead of the 200 sma at 69.80

oil chart

Dow Jones falls 3% in 2 sessions, jobless claims Omicron headlines in focus

The Dow Jones, along with its peers on Wall Street closed lower in the previous session as the first case of Omicron was identified in the US.

Concerns over the rapid spread of the new COVID variant have unnerved investors as they wait for more information on the severity of the strain. COVID cases in South Africa doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday raising fears that Omicron is more contagious than Delta.

Today US futures are trying to move higher. US jobless claims and Challenger cuts will be in focus ahead of tomorrow’s non-farm payroll. Jobless claims are expected to rise to 240k, from last week's 199k, the lowest level of claims since 1969!

Learn more about the Dow Jones

Learn more about the Dow Jones

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones has been declining since early November. The selloff gained traction from November 25. The index trades below its falling trendline from this date and below its 50 & 200 sma. The 50 sma crossed below the 50 sma in a bearish signal. The RSI suggests that there could be more downside whilst it remains out of oversold territory.

The Dow found a floor yesterday at 33950 and is attempting a rise. Buyers are looking for a rise over 34450, Tuesday’s low to negate the near-term downtrend and a move over 35000 yesterday’s high to expose the 50 sna at 35250.

Meanwhile sellers will be looking for a move below 33950 in order to pull 33510 the October low into play.

Dow chart


 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 


 

Related tags: Indices Commodities Oil Dow Jones

Latest market news

Major Indices, Gold and Oil hesitate ahead of key payroll data
Today 05:19 PM
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
Today 02:32 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
Today 02:19 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
Today 01:37 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
Today 12:58 PM
Arbitrage trading: what is it and how does it work?
Today 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX retests key 12,900 level
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 07:13 PM
    Screen showing share price of 22,450
    How to use the CAPE ratio to evaluate long term stock performance
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    April 4, 2023 06:08 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX hits a 7-month high with room to rally further
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 30, 2023 07:32 PM
        Circuit board
        Nasdaq 100 Outlook: NVIDIA to book biggest quarterly gain in two decades
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 30, 2023 02:09 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.