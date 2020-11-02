UK Lockdown Pushing GBP Pairs lower GBPUSD GBPCAD GBPAUD

November 2, 2020 2:19 PM
4 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag

Over the weekend, PM Boris Johnson announced that the UK will enter a national lockdown from Thursday until December 2nd, when the current local tier system will be used again.  Although restaurants and bars and non-essential stores will close as they did in the first lockdown, schools, colleges and universities, and manufacturing businesses will remain open.  Combine this with Brexit jitters and an expected dovish BOE on Thursday, the Pound pairs are anxious.

For complete analysis of GBP/USD, please see Currency Pair of the Week.

GBP/CAD

GBP/CAD has been trading in a symmetrical triangle since late July.  Currently the pair is at support in the middle of the triangle at support near 1.7100.  Watch for the pair to trade lower to the bottom, upward sloping trendline of the triangle near 1.7000, especially if Crude Oil trades higher (which means stronger Canadian Dollar, therefore weaker GBP/CAD).

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

GBP/AUD

GBP/AUD was trading higher into mid-October, however with uncertainty surrounding Brexit and strengthening fundamentals in Australia, the pair began moving lower,  Today the pair briefly pushed through horizontal support near 1.8320 and bounced, currently holding that level.    If the pair does break lower, next support is near 1.8250, which is the 50% retracement level from the lows of October 14th to the highs of October 20th.  Short term horizontal resistance is near 1.8360, then the previous highs at 1.8525.

 Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

As mentioned in the Currency Pair of the Week, please be sure to trade GBP pairs lightly this week, with tight stops and small size.  Headline risk is huge this week!!


Related tags: GBP Forex Brexit BOE

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: US inflation, BOC and RBNZ meetings take the helm
Today 03:12 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
Yesterday 10:32 PM
Strong labor market equals weaker financial markets
Yesterday 05:33 PM
AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
Yesterday 03:00 PM
SP500 Outlook: Stocks fall after hawkish FOMC minutes & strong ADP payrolls
Yesterday 01:10 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 6, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest GBP articles

Bank notes of different currencies
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 29, 2023 06:48 PM
    Research
    GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    April 4, 2023 05:48 PM
      Research
      Powell puts a 50bps March hike firmly on the radar, GBP/USD tests 2023 lows
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 7, 2023 06:16 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.