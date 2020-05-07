, a major bank in Singapore, announced thaton year to S$855 million, better than market expectations of S$792 million.However, this is the Bank's

The Bank said an Impairment Charge of S$286 million (up from S$93 million in the prior-year period) was tied to "the challenging macro environment this quarter". Major banks in Singapore are writing up large provisions against non-performing loans amid economic impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

1Q net interest income edged up 0.4% on year to S$1.59 billion, as the(5 basis points lower on quarter, 8 basis points lower on year) amid declining interest rates in major economies.On ais showing signs of stabilization from the market crash in March.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewIt has formed asince marking a recent low (closing low) at S$17.57 on March 23.The stock has returned to levels around the 20-day moving average, while encountering(around the 50-day moving average).Above S$20.70, further resistance will be found at S$22.38 (last seen in March).Only a return to thewould call for a Bearish Reversal.