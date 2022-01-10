US banks earnings preview: 3 key themes to watch

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 10, 2022 4:50 PM
23 views
Congress building
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Here we go again!

Q4 earnings season kicks off in earnest later this week, with major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley all scheduled to report their results by the middle of next week. We’ll have individual previews for each of these names throughout the week, but we wanted to start with a broad overview of the financial sector and highlight some of the key themes that are driving the industry as a whole:

1) Yield curve flattening

“Borrow short and lend long” has been a basic tenet of banking for centuries, referring to the fact that banks tend to borrow money over short-term periods through savings accounts and lend money over longer-term periods in the form of mortgages and business loans. Due to this dynamic, the yield curve, or the spread between short-term and longer-term interest rates, is a critical variable driving bank’s profits.

Over the last quarter of 2021, this spread compressed relatively sharply. Using the 10yr-2yr treasury yield spread as a proxy, the yield curve flattened by about 40bps in Q4, with the interest rate premium for 10-year debt over 2-year debt falling from 1.20% to 0.80%. In other words, the difference between traditional lending banks’ revenue and expenses shrunk, presenting a potential headwind for US bank earnings this quarter.

2) Investment banking and trading

Whereas the flattening yield curve could hurt bank profits this quarter, investment- and trading-focused banks could see a considerable tailwind from the ongoing buoyancy in equity markets. Between a record year for IPOs, still low interest rates, and significant volatility in financial markets, trading and investment banking profits at major banks should be strong. Expectations are particularly high for investment-focused banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, though more traditional borrowing-and-lending institutions like Wells Fargo may not benefit as much from these trends.

3) Relative stock performance

Q4 was also interesting for the performance of major financial company stocks. The financial sector ETF XLF underperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 6% through Q4, due at least partially to the aforementioned flattening of the yield curve. That said, the financial sector has gotten off to a roaring start to 2022, more than reversing its Q4 losses and approaching its highest level relative to the broader market since the onset of the COVID pandemic. The results we see in the coming week and a half will go a long way toward determining if the recent burst of outperformance will continue or whether the financial sector will start to underperform the broader market again.

FXXLFSPY01102022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Stay tuned throughout the week for our updates on the most important individual banks to watch this quarter!

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Bank Stocks Interest rates earnings US earnings Earnings season

Latest market news

Oil shines as Nasdaq 100 dips, with VIX fear index climbing
Today 06:30 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks could fall even further
Today 04:54 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks extend losses ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 01:07 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Sentiment sours ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 12:42 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:14 PM
GBP/USD, DAX outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Bank Stocks articles

Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
S&P 500 analysis: Bank stocks face tough test this earnings season
By:
Joshua Warner
April 5, 2023 05:01 PM
    Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
    A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    March 28, 2023 08:12 AM
      Congress building
      US Open: Stocks rise as banking worries calm
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 27, 2023 11:49 AM
        Congress building
        US Open: Stocks rise post Fed, US jobless claims fall
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 23, 2023 01:07 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.