US CPI No inflation could mean bad news for US Dollar

February 10, 2021 10:58 AM
13 views
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

US inflation was released earlier, and it wasn’t good.  Although headline inflation was in line with expectations for January (MoM) at 0.3%, it was core inflation which set the tone for the markets.  Core inflation for January (MoM) was 0% vs and expectation of 0.2%!  Core inflation strips out the often-volatile components of the headline number, which are food and energy prices.  As a result, the January annualized inflation remained unchanged from December’s number at 1.4%, while the annualized headline inflation component down ticked from 1.6% to 1.4%!

Just as inflation expectations were starting to creep up in the markets, along with the US Dollar, the positive news of the  $1.9 trillion stimulus package making its way through Congress and todays lower inflation data should bring concern to US Dollar bulls.  While prices of commodities such as Crude Oil, Iron Ore, and Copper, have been rising, it is not feeding through to the overall market.  Therefore, inflation remains low.  As a result, markets may now be anticipating longer accommodative monetary policy, which means higher stock markets, lower bond prices, and a lower US Dollar.

The main beneficiary from a lower US Dollar is the EUR/USD.  The Euro currently makes up 57% of the US Dollar Index (DXY).  On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD has been moving higher since Friday’s lows after payrolls at 1.1952.  Price then formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern and reached the target near 1.2130 earlier today.  In addition, price is nearing overbought conditions on the RSI, indication a pause or pullback in price may be near. Bears will be looking to sell near the 50% retracement level of the move from the January 6th highs to Fridays lows near 1.2150.  Horizontal resistance and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe crosses between 1.2188 and 1.2197.  Above there, horizontal resistance is at 1.2222.   However, EUR/USD bulls (and therefore, US Dollar bears) will be looking to by on dips if they believe weaker inflation is still in play.   Neckline support crosses at 1.2050.  Below there is the 1.20000 psychological support level and then Fridays lows at 1.1952.

Market chart showing EURO vs USD. Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

With the recent inflation data and the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, both fiscal and monetary stimulus may be at the forefront of trader’s minds.  As a result, markets may see a lower US Dollar, which could mean a higher EUR/USD.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: EUR Forex USD CPI

Latest market news

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Today 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Today 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Today 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Today 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Today 11:34 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
By:
Matt Simpson
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.