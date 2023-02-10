US CPI preview: Disinflation has begun, but will it be fast enough for the Fed?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 10, 2023 3:41 PM
1263 views
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

  • The US CPI report for January will be released at 8:30ET (13:30 GMT) on Tuesday.
  • Traders and economists are projecting headline CPI to come in at 6.2% y/y, with the core (ex-food and -energy) reading expected at 5.4%.
  • The US CPI report is now THE single economic release with the largest expected market movement, so traders should be sure to prepare.

When will the US CPI report be released?

The US CPI report for January will be released at 8:30ET (13:30 GMT) on Tuesday.

What are traders expecting from US CPI?

Traders and economists are projecting headline CPI to come in at 6.2% y/y, with the core (ex-food and -energy) reading expected at 5.4%.

US CPI preview

As Federal Reserve Chairman Powell and his band of merry central bankers have been eager to emphasize in recent weeks, the “disinflation process” has undoubtedly begun…but that doesn’t mean that the Fed’s job is done. The central bank wants to see inflation fall closer to its 2% target before waving the “mission accomplished” flag, and this CPI report marks a critical checkpoint along the way.

Looking at implied volatility in the options market, the US CPI report is now THE single economic release with the largest expected market movement, so traders should absolutely have this release marked with the bullet on their calendars.

In terms of the components of CPI to watch, used car prices will be the wild card. After falling sharply in recent months, anecdotes suggest that used vehicle prices rose sharply in January, creating a potential upside risk for the headline report.

Separately, recent benchmark revisions to the December CPI report pushed the figure up to +0.1% from -0.1%, suggesting that price pressures may be relatively more entrenched than previously estimated, and if this CPI report reflects that view (above 6.5% / 5.5% core), we would expect risk assets like US indices and the Australian dollar to fall at the expense of bonds and the US dollar as traders start to price in an outside shot of a 50bps rate hike at the Fed’s next meeting in March.

Meanwhile, a softer reading (below 6.0% / 5.3% core) would validate the market’s view that price pressures are well and truly in remission, likely boosting the bullish case for risk assets and leading to selling in safe haven assets like the US dollar.

Technical view: USD/JPY

Speaking of the greenback, USD/JPY has clearly broken out of its multi-month bearish trend channel, raising hopes that it could now form an uptrend in the coming weeks. However, we would remind readers that the end of a downtrend doesn’t necessarily mean the immediate beginning of an uptrend; instead, prices could simply move sideways (or even trend lower at a slower pace!), especially if the CPI report is inconclusive.

To the topside, the February high just below 133.00 could be in play on hot CPI reading, with the year-to-date high at 134.50 worth watching above that. Meanwhile, a cooler-than-expected CPI print could quickly take USD/JPY back toward its February lows in the lower 128.00s.

fxusdjpy02102023

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Regardless of how this month’s CPI report prints, it’s clear that we’re in a new regime where inflation data trumps all other releases, and traders who ignore this shift do so at their own peril.

Related tags: CPI Fed USD JPY Forex

Latest market news

Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD
Today 01:15 PM
GameStop Q4 earnings preview: Where next for GME stock?
Today 01:08 PM
US Open: Futures steady after central bank support
Today 12:47 PM
Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
Today 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:18 AM
Baseline: Indonesia’s export bans reinforce local industry, limits exports
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest CPI articles

Forex trading
Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 01:15 PM
    Research
    US CPI recap: GBP/USD holds above 200-day EMA as inflation meets expectations
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 14, 2023 02:05 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: USD drifts higher ahead of US CPI, DAX implied volatility spikes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 14, 2023 05:10 AM
        Research
        US CPI preview: Fed rate expectations dive, USD/CAD tests 1.37
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 13, 2023 02:54 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.