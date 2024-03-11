US CPI Preview: GBP/USD Pulls Back to 1.2800 – Has US Inflation Bottomed?

GBP/USD remains in a bullish technical position ahead of the US CPI report - see what we're watching!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 11, 2024 4:15 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US CPI Key Points

  • US CPI is expected to hold steady at 3.1% y/y, with the “Core” (ex-food and -energy) reading coming in at 3.7% y/y.
  • The ISM PMI surveys suggest that most of the disinflationary pressures may be behind us.
  • GBP/USD’s technical outlook remains bullish above 1.2800 with plenty of UK and US data to digest this month.

When is the US CPI Report?

The February US CPI report will be released at 8:30am ET on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

What Are the US CPI Report Expectations?

Traders and economists expect the US CPI report hold steady at 3.1% y/y on a headline basis, with the “Core” (ex-food and -energy) reading anticipated at 3.7% y/y.

US CPI Forecast

As we noted last month, traders and economists have been expecting a slowdown in job growth and falling inflation to push the Fed to start cutting interest rates, potentially as soon as this month.

Instead, the US labor market remains objectively strong, highlighted by last week’s above-expectations Non-Farm Payroll reading (though negative revisions took some of the sheen off the initial strong numbers), and price pressures have not moderated sufficiently to give the Fed confidence in cutting interest rates, likely until May or June at the earliest.

Tomorrow’s US CPI report is the next big test to see if the trend of US economic exceptionalism in 2024 can extended from here.

Digging into the data, headline CPI has clearly seen its decline stall over the last couple of quarters, with the year-over-year measure actually increasing from 3.0% to 3.1% over the last eight months. That said, the Fed is more concerned with the “Core” CPI reading, which is seen as more indicative of underlying price pressures and has continued to edge lower in recent months and is expected to dip toward 3.7% y/y in this month’s reading.

One of the best leading indicators for inflation is the “Prices” component of the Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI surveys. Historically, a simple average of these two components has been a relatively reliable predictor of CPI readings 3-6 months into the future, as the chart below shows:

us_cpi_vs_PMI_prices_03112024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, the “Prices” component of the PMI reports has similarly stopped falling after a big spike in 2021 and moderation throughout 2022. Notably, this measure of price pressures bottomed back in Q3 of last year, suggesting that, if anything, headline CPI could tick higher in the coming months depending on base effects.

Market Outlook GBP/USD

US Dollar Technical Analysis – GBP/USD Daily Chart

BRITISH_POUND_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_GBPUSD_FOREX_CHART_20240311

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention to markets, GBP/USD is worth watching as a cross where both central banks have pushed back against market expectations for early, and frequent, interest rate cuts this year.

As the chart above shows, GBP/USD broke out of a big symmetrical triangle pattern last week, seeing a strong bullish continuation to trade above former resistance at 1.2800 by Friday’s close. While rates are pulling back to retest that level as of writing, the bigger picture technical outlook for GBP/USD remains bullish as long as the pair holds above 1.2800, with potential for a move toward 1.29 or even 1.30 if we strong UK data (jobs figures tomorrow + GDP on Wednesday) and/or weak US data this week.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: CPI Core CPI Inflation Fed Forex GBP USD
Latest market news
View more news
EU Open: Global Markets React to Jobs Data; DAX Retraces Gains
Today 09:23 AM
GBPUSD Forecast: 2025 Inflation Concerns Dampen Dovish Drive
Today 08:37 AM
USD/CNH: Can PBoC tweak tame the rising dollar ahead of US inflation data?
Today 04:14 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-year low heading into US CPI and AU jobs
Today 02:07 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
Yesterday 01:00 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High
Yesterday 08:00 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest CPI articles

united_kingdom_05
GBPUSD Forecast: 2025 Inflation Concerns Dampen Dovish Drive
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 08:37 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Yesterday 01:00 PM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD holds ground despite softer CPI, EUR/AUD looks set to tap out
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 8, 2025 05:12 AM
        EURUSD Forecast: Is 2025 a Bullish Reversal Year?
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 6, 2025 12:18 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.