US CPI Preview: Will Tuesday’s CPI affect the FOMC’s decision on Wednesday?

December 8, 2022 9:37 PM
76 views

On Tuesday, December 13th, the US will release its CPI reading for November.  Expectations are for the headline print to come in at 7.6% YoY after a surprisingly lower than expected October print of 7.7% YoY.  If the print is in-line with expectations, it would be the fifth monthly decline in a row after peaking in June at 9.1% YoY, as well as, the lowest reading since January!   In addition, the Core CPI print for November is expected to be 6.2% YoY vs a previous reading of 6.3% YoY. The result for the Core print was also a surprise in October, as economists expected a reading of 6.5% YoY. 

Could these results affect the FOMC’s decision as to how much it should hike rates on Wednesday?  The Fed last met on September 21st.  By the time the FOMC meets on December 14th, it will have seen the September, October, and November CPI prints.  As mentioned, the October print was much lower than expected. In addition, the Fed has seen Core PCE prints for September and October.  The September Core PCE reading was 5.1% YoY vs an expectation of 5.2% YoY and a prior reading of 4.9% YoY. The October print was 5% YoY vs an expectation of 5%.  In addition, the Fed still sees the labor market as tight. During Fed Chairman Powell’s speech as the Brookings Institute on November 30th, he prepared that market for a 50bps rate hike at the December meeting with less hawkish comments, such as “relying less on forecasts means doing more risk management, and slowing down rate rises at this point is a good way to balance the risks of overdoing it”.  Armed with lower inflation data since the last FOMC meeting (regardless of the November CPI print) and a solid labor market, the FOMC will probably stick to the script and hike by 50bps to bring the Fed funds rate to 4.5% on December 14th.  The risk to the CPI data is that it is much lower than expected.  Perhaps it could prompt the Fed to only hike 25bps?

EUR/USD made a 2022 high print on February 10th at 1.1495 and a low print for the year on September 28th at 0.9536.  Since then, EUR/USD has retraced 50% of the move to 1.0515.  The CPI data on Tuesday or the FOMC decision on Wednesday could be the next catalyst to steer the pair from current levels.  If EUR/USD continues to move higher, the first resistance level is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the year’s highs to lows at 1.0747, then horizontal resistance just at 1.0779.  Above there, the next resistance level is at the highs from March 31st at 1.1185.  However, if EUR/USD moves lower, the first support level is between 1.0349 and 1.0368.  Below there, price can fall to the lows of November 21st at 1.0223 then support at the highs of October 27th near 1.0094.

20221208 eurusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X


Related tags: CPI Core CPI FOMC EUR/USD

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
Today 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
Today 11:12 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Netflix stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Today 08:58 AM
DAX, Gold Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:38 AM
The Week Ahead: Earnings, China data dump, Canadian CPI up next
Today 03:55 AM
AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
Yesterday 11:04 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest CPI articles

Research
Dow analysis: US stocks surge on CPI miss but will rally hold?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 12, 2023 05:38 PM
    Rocket taking off on a bright day
    Euro Analysis: EUR/USD at 16-month highs above 1.11 as CPI misses
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    July 12, 2023 03:06 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 12, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 12, 2023 12:57 PM
        Forex trading
        USD/CAD outlook: Currency pair of the week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 10, 2023 04:20 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.