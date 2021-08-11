US CPI recap Have hopes of a Jackson Hole taper announcement been dashed

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 11, 2021 11:07 AM
53 views
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

With Federal Reserve members growing increasingly hawkish following Friday’s strong NFP report, traders and policymakers were keying in on this morning’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading from July as the next major update on the performance of the world’s largest economy.

As it turns out, the report came out roughly in line with expectations, with the headline CPI reading rising at 0.5% month-over-month as anticipated and the year-over-year rate printing at 5.4%, a tick above the 5.3% reading expected. Meanwhile, the Core CPI reading came out at 0.5% m/m and 4.3% y/y, in-line with economists’ expectations.

Notably, used car prices, which had driven a significant portion of the price pressures in recent months amidst the global semiconductor shortage, rose “just” 0.2% m/m; the moderation in used car prices represents a proverbial feather in the cap for Jerome Powell and the rest of the “inflation is transitory” camp, a development that could reduce some of the near-term pressure on the central bank to announce its tapering plans this month.

As it stands, many traders currently expect the Fed to make an announcement on this front around its September policy meeting, though it’s still worth watching the Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of this month for any updates or surprises.

Market reaction

On balance, we’ve seen a “risk on” reaction to the CPI print, with US index futures ticking higher, yields on the benchmark 10-year US treasury bond falling 3bps to 1.34%, gold tacking on a quick 10 points to $1746 so far, and the US dollar index retreating 20 pips from resistance in the 93.20 area to trade back near 93.00. Viewing these movements as a mosaic, the market’s reaction to the CPI report suggests that some traders were still holding out hopes that another scorching inflation print could spook the Fed into announcing its taper plan at Jackson Hole; with today’s data merely meeting expectations, those hopes may now be dashed.

To highlight a specific setup, NZD/USD is the biggest mover among the major currency pairs today. The pair appears to be forming a potential “rounded bottom” pattern near support in the lower-0.6900s over the last two months. Now, traders will be looking for a breakout to above the 100-day EMA and previous resistance near 0.7100 to confirm the pattern and open the door for a bullish continuation toward the next resistance zone around 0.7300.

Market chart showing performance of NZD/USD. Published August 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: StoneX, TradingView

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: USD Forex CPI Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Today 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Today 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
Today 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
Today 11:12 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Netflix stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Today 08:58 AM
DAX, Gold Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:38 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest USD articles

Congress building
S&P500 Outlook: Stocks extend gains driven by easing inflation
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:51 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq100 Outlook: Stocks soar as inflation cools
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 12, 2023 01:49 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 Outlook: Stocks broadly flat ahead of a key week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 10, 2023 01:07 PM
        Congress building
        SP500 Outlook: Stocks fall after hawkish FOMC minutes & strong ADP payrolls
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 6, 2023 01:10 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.