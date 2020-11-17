US Crude Oil CFD the Resumption of Previous Uptrend

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 17, 2020 11:03 PM
1 views
Energy
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
OPEC+ has not decided to delay the plan for January output increase after the OPEC meeting. The Panel of OPEC+ ministers said: "All participating countries need to be vigilant, proactive and be prepared to act, when necessary, to the requirements of the market."

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose 4.17M barrels in the week ending November 13. Later today, the International Energy Agency (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for week ending November 6.

From a technical point of view, US Crude Oil CFD broke above the declining channel, suggesting a bullish signal. Currently, the CFD prices are trading above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The relative strength index is also supported by a rising trend line and has broken above the declining trend line.

Bullish readers could set the support level at 3715, while resistance level would be located at 4370 and 4930.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Oil Crude Oil Commodities

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: FOMC, BOE and SNB meetings in full view
Today 12:12 AM
Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
March 17, 2023 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
March 17, 2023 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
March 17, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Oil articles

Congress building
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 17, 2023 12:56 PM
    Oil rig in the sea
    Crude plummets - will OPEC come to rescue?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 15, 2023 05:00 PM
      Congress building
      US Open: Stocks drop amid fresh banking sector woes
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 15, 2023 01:26 PM
        Congress building
        US Open: Stocks rise after inflation data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 14, 2023 01:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.