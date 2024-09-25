US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Clears August High to Eye 2023 High Again

US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD

EUR/USD clears the August high (1.1202) as it attempts to break out of the range bound price carried over from last week, and the exchange rate may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.1017) as it continues to hold above the moving average.

EUR/USD registers a fresh yearly high (1.1214) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows, and the exchange rate may further retrace the decline from the 2023 high (1.1276) as Federal Reserve officials project that ‘the appropriate level of the federal funds rate will be 4.4 percent at the end of this year.’

In turn, the US Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision on November 7 with the central bank on track to pursue a rate-cutting cycle, but data prints coming out of the economy may spur a greater dissent within the committee as Governor Michelle Bowman ‘preferred a smaller initial cut in the policy rate while the US economy remains strong and inflation remains a concern, despite recent progress.’

Governor Bowman revealed that ‘I think we are much closer to neutral than would have been the case under pre-pandemic conditions,’ with the official going onto say that ‘recent immigration flows have and will continue to affect labor markets in ways that we do not yet fully understand’ while speaking at the 2024 Kentucky Bankers Association Annual Convention.

With that said, fresh rhetoric coming out of the Fed may sway EUR/USD as Governor Bowman insists that ‘monetary policy is not on a preset course,’ but recent price action may lead to a test of the 2023 high (1.1276) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows.

EUR/USD Chart – Daily

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

EUR/USD may attempt to test the 2023 high (1.1276) should it extend the recent series of higher highs and lows, with a break/close above the 1.1270 (50% Fibonacci extension) to 1.1280 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region opening up the 1.1430 (100% Fibonacci extension) to 1.1440 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) area.

Next region of interest comes in around the 2022 high (1.1495) but EUR/USD may negate the bullish price series if it fails to hold above the 1.1070 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.1100 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) area.

A breach below the monthly low (1.1002) brings the 1.0940 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.0960 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone back on the radar, but EUR/USD may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.1017) as it continues to hold above the moving average.

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

