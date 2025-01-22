US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low

USD/CHF appears to be on track to test the monthly low (0.9009) following the failed attempt to test the 2024 high (0.9225).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Wednesday 9:20 PM
Market chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CHF

USD/CHF appears to be on track to test the monthly low (0.9009) following the failed attempt to test the 2024 high (0.9225).

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low

USD/CHF extends the recent series of lower highs and lows to register a fresh weekly low (0.9033), and the exchange rate may fall towards the 50-Day SMA (0.8959) should it push below the opening range for January.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

In turn, USD/CHF may struggle to retain the advance from the December low (0.8736), but the exchange rate may continue to track the positive slope in the moving average as it still holds above the indicator.

With that said, USD/CHF may stage further attempts to test the 2024 high (0.9225) if it defends the monthly low (0.9009) and snaps the recent series of lower highs and lows.

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

USDCHF Daily Chart 01222025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/CHF Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD may defend the monthly low (0.9009) as it holds above the 0.9030 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.9040 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region, with a move back above 0.9180 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) bringing the monthly high (0.9201) on the radar.
  • Next area interest comes in around the 2024 high (0.9225), but USD/CHF may push below the opening range for January if it continues to carve a series of lower highs and lows.
  • Failure to hold above the above the 0.9030 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.9040 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push USD/CHF to fresh monthly lows, with a break/close below the 0.8880 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.8910 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) zone opening up the 0.8770 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 0.8800 (50% Fibonacci extension) area.

Additional Market Outlooks

EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October

USD/JPY Slips to Fresh Monthly Low Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision

USD/CAD Spikes to Fresh Monthly High as Trump Prepares Canada Tariff

GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: USD CHF Trade Ideas David Song
Latest market news
View more news
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes for 2750 Break
Today 07:20 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
Today 06:29 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: The Yen Holds Ground as the BOJ Decision Approaches
Today 06:19 PM
EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October
Today 05:56 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
Today 02:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
Today 01:57 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest USD CHF articles

channel_02
USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low
By:
David Song
January 16, 2025 04:50 PM
    USD_candlestick
    EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 15, 2025 10:54 PM
      Graph showing a slow uptrend
      USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 15, 2025 02:16 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Bulls Eye the Break
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 14, 2025 02:09 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.