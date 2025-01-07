CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX
The U.S. Dollar just finished its strongest quarter in nine years, and stock prices remain elevated, as well. This sets the stage for a volatile 2025 as explained in this webinar.
- As I shared in the webinar, I think it’s unlikely that both USD and equity strength remain in-play for the entirety of this year, and I expect the Dollar to mean-revert at some point. But for now, bulls have held higher-low support and there’s support potential down to the Fibonacci level of 106.61.
It was a big Q4 for the U.S. Dollar, and the currency has retained that strength so far through the 2025 open. While DXY was weak in Q3 of last year as the Fed laid the groundwork to start rate cuts in September, the Dollar came roaring back in Q4 as a combination of strong economic data, a less-dovish Fed and the election of Donald Trump all served to help strengthen the greenback.
As I shared in the webinar, I think that USD will mean-revert at some point but at this point, USD bulls remain in control and the currency has so far held higher-low support at a spot of prior resistance.
U.S. Dollar Daily Price Chart
Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview
EUR/USD
Going along with the above look in the U.S. Dollar, EUR/USD has a similar but mirror image type of appeal. Sellers clearly remain in-control as given the continuation of lower-lows and lower-highs; but on a bigger picture basis, it’s the mean-reversion potential that’s most attractive to me.
For downside levels, the 1.0200 price is of interest as this is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from the same major move that helped to hold the high in 2023 at the 61.8% mark, and support-turned-resistance last year at the 38.2% retracement.
For longer-term mean-reversion scenarios, it’s the 1.0500-1.0611 zone of resistance that bulls will need to power through to exhibit a greater sense of control.
EUR/USD Daily Price Chart
Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview
If we do see USD mean reversion this year, USD/CAD is of interest as the pair is still within the nine-year-range that’s held in the pair. There’s overhead resistance at 1.4500 and then just inside of the 1.4700 level given the two prior swing-highs.
It’s the 1.4000 level that sellers will need to take out to exhibit greater control of the longer-term backdrop in the pair.
USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart
Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview
At this point SPX remains strong such as we’ve seen in the post-election backdrop and to a larger degree since the early-August lows. But the prospect of fewer Fed cuts combined with strong inflation in the U.S. complicates matters.
SPX has had trouble sustaining drive over the 6k level and at this point there remains unfilled gap from the post-election breakout. There’s additional support potential in the 5639-5669 zone followed by the 5340-5402 zone. A continuation of near-term strength in the USD could further drive pullbacks in SPX; and around when we do see the USD reverse or pullback, there’s a few different notable areas of support for the S&P 500 index.
SPX Daily Price Chart
Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview
