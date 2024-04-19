US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open

The US dollar index recouped some of Wednesday's losses and is now tapping 106, whilst the US 2-year yields considers a break above 5%.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 19, 2024 1:27 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • FOMC member Bostic said on Thursday that a rate cut is not likely until the end of the year. This makes sense given the strength of US data with elevated interest rates, and likely lands conveniently after the election that the Fed do not want to be seen interfering with by changing policy a couple of months before it.
  • Backing up the sentiment, Kashkari said that “once inflation is heading back to 2%, we can cut rates”.
  • The ECB continued to prime markets for a June cut, with Kazaks saying “the path for rates in down” and “the probability of a June rate cut is quite high”.
  • Just in case someone out there may be expecting any monetary policy excitement from the BOJ this year, Noguchi said “it’s short-term policy rate adjustment is likely to be slow”.
  • The US, Japan and Korea released their first trilateral dialogue on Wednesday and agreed to consult closely on FX markets following the rapid depreciation of the Japanese yen and Korean won.
  • Australia’s unemployment rose to 3.8% and 28.5k jobs were added in March, which likely changes nothing in regards to the RBA likely retaining their cash rate at 4.35% over the foreseeable future
  • Morgan Stanley are retaining their call that the Bank of England (BOE) could begin cutting rates in May, which is against the consensus of September among other banks.
  • US yields were higher on Thursday, sending the US 2-year just below 5% within a potential bullish pennant pattern
  • Higher yields allowed the US dollar to recoup some of Wednesday’s ‘bearish engulfing day’ losses and retrace to 106, a key level for bulls and bears to scrap over today.
  • I noted in yesterday’s report that US bonds are nearing support levels on the weekly chart which could cap yields in the coming weeks, but that still allows for some bullish wriggle room over the near term.

 

20240419usdUS2yr

 

Economic events (times in AEST)

  • 09:30 – Japan’s inflation report
  • 16:00 – UK retail sales
  • 16:00 – German PPI
  • 19:00 – IMF meetings
  • 00:15 – BOE Breeden speaks, MOC member Ramsden speaks
  • 00:30 – Fed member Goolsbee speaks

 

Market Outlook Gold

 

Gold technical analysis:

Gold is currently on track for a fifth consecutive bullish week, and at current level it would close at a record high on the weekly chart (even though it trades beneath last week’s high). However, it is also on track for an inside week, which shows a loss of momentum from the bull camp. A bullish inside day also formed on Thursday, further suggesting gold remains rangebound between 2355 – 2400 with diminishing volatility. And looking at the calendar there is a reasonable chance gold could remain rangebound today.

20240419gold

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas Gold USD Yields
Latest market news
View more news
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
January 10, 2025 08:30 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Asian Open articles

gold_05
Gold’s gains appear dubious, and could sucker-punch bulls
By:
Matt Simpson
January 8, 2025 11:57 PM
    banks_05
    ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 8, 2025 12:31 AM
      Research
      USD stands firm as ISM services delivers a sobering start to 2025
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 7, 2025 10:31 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 19, 2024 10:26 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.