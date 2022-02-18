US open: Futures pare earlier gains, Russia headlines in focus

Russia headlines continue to drive risk sentiment, pulling futures off session highs.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 18, 2022 3:25 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.05% at 34445

S&P futures +0.1% at 4403

Nasdaq futures +0.02% at 14277

In Europe

FTSE +0.05% at 7568

Dax -0.8% at 15256

Euro Stoxx -0.5% at 4126

Russian troop numbers continue building

US futures are moving cautiously higher, after steep losses from the previous session as risk sentiment improves.

Whilst fears of Russia invading Ukraine saw Wall Street record one of its worst daily declines this year, today, optimism surrounding a peaceful solution is boosted riskier assets, helping futures higher, before falling again

A planned meeting for Tuesday next week, between US secretary of state Anthony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov was the catalyst to calm market fears. The broad expectation is that Russia won’t invade between now and then. However, reports that Russia has amassed 190,000 troops on the border despite claims of pulling troops away, is unnerving investors

Risk sentiment has been seesawing on Russian, Ukraine headlines and this is expected to continue next week.

There is no high impacting US data release due today. Instead, there are plenty of Fed speakers to shed further light on where the Fed is going with monetary policy. Fed policymaker James Bullard spoke yesterday, reinforcing his view that the Fed should hike rates by 1% by July. Speeches from Charles Evans, John Williams, and Lael Brainard will be listened to carefully to see where they sit on the hawkish scale, keeping in mind the minutes from the latest Fed meeting were less hawkish than expected.

In corporate news:

Roku slumps 25% pre-market after quarterly numbers disappointed. Revenue missed expectations owing to supply chain issues. The video streaming service saw users hit 60.1 million.

Where next for S&P 500?

After failing again to break above 4590, the price is extending its fall lower. The price trades below its falling trendline and below its 50 & 100 sma on the 4 hour chart.

The RSI below 50, combined with the 50 sma crossing below the 100 sma are keeping sellers hopeful of further losses.

The price is testing 4360, yesterday’s low and a level which has offered support on several occasions across late February. A fall below here would open the door to 4275 the late January & early October low and 4220 the February 24 low. A break below here would be significant and could spark a deeper selloff.

On the upside, a move above 4475 the 50 & 100 sma is needed to bring 4530 the February 11 high into focus.

S&P 500 chart

FX markets USD flat, GBP gains

USD trades flat as but is set for weekly losses after the FOMC minutes were less hawkish than expected and US jobless claims rose, defying expectations of a decline.

GBP/USD is on the rise and is set to book weekly gains after strong retail sales. UK retail sales jumped 1.9% MoM in January rebounding firmly from -3.7% drop in December. Sales rebounded as Omicron fears waned. This was the third piece of strong data this week, after jobs data and inflation earlier this week. The BoE could look to hike rates in March.

GBP/USD +0.20% at 1.3616

EUR/USD +0.00% at 1.1372

 

 

Looking ahead

18:00 Baker Hughes Rig Count

 

 


 

Related tags: Indices SPX 500 USD Commodities Russia Oil Trade
Latest market news
View more news
Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
Yesterday 06:29 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:13 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
Yesterday 04:02 PM
US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
Yesterday 02:58 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
Yesterday 02:36 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Indices articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
S&P 500 forecast: New highs for US stocks, DAX and Bitcoin
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 5, 2024 04:34 PM
    Research
    EUR/AUD turns higher, ASX 200 falters on sluggish Australian growth
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 4, 2024 01:49 AM
      Research
      S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 3, 2024 04:58 PM
        ASX hits record high in thin trade, but double top clouds the outlook
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 28, 2024 10:32 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.