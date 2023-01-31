US open: Futures pare earlier losses as the Fed meeting begins

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 31, 2023 3:06 PM
29 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.25% at 33798

S&P futures +0.28% at 4034

Nasdaq futures +0.33% at 11954

In Europe

FTSE -0.45% at 7749

Dax -0.2% at 15099 

Q4 employment costs index is weaker than forecast

US futures have reversed earlier losses after data supported the view that inflation is trending lower as the Fed’s highly anticipated two-day meeting kicks off and as more corporate earnings roll in.

Stocks fell sharply yesterday, dragged lower by the Nasdaq, amid cautions that the Fed may not be as dovish as the market has been hoping for. Growth stocks have outperformed so far this year so some profit-taking ahead of the main event, the Fed’s rate announcement, was in play.

Today, the mood has perked up again afterQ4 employment costs data was weaker than expected suggesting the labour costs are rising at a slower pace, which supports the cooling inflation narrative.

Adding to the upbeat mood,  IMF said that it sees a turning point in the global economy, raising its growth outlook for the first time in a year. Global GDP is set to rise 2.9% up 0.2% from the forecast in October. The IMF sees inflation slowing to 6.6% this year, down from 8.8% in 2022.

Earnings are very back in focus, with earnings from Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, and Meta due later this week. There are also some jitters over those numbers if Microsoft is anything to go by.

Corporate news

Exxon Mobile holds steady despite record profits. The oil major reaped the benefits of higher oil prices, with full-year profits jumping 157% from 2021 to $59.1 billion. The firm failed to announce an extension of the buyback programme, limiting gains pre-market.

Snap was the canary in the coal mine in the last earnings season; will we see a repeat? Revenue is set to grow 0.5%, marking the slowest pace of growth since the stock went public in 2017. Snap is set to add 15.5 M users in Q4.

 

Where next for the Nasdaq?

nasdaq chart

FX markets – USD rises, GBP falls

The USD is pushing cautious higher for a second straight session as investors look ahead to the Federal Reserve interest rate decision tomorrow. the rising dollar suggests investors ah nervous ever whether the Federal Reserve and, more specifically, Fed chair Jerome Powell will be dovish as the market had been pricing in.

GBP/USD is falling after the IMF downwardly revised its growth forecast for the UK. the IMF considers that the UK economy will contract by 0.6% in 2023. This is the weakest growth forecast of the G7 nations.

EUR/USD is showing resilience against the stronger U.S. dollar after data revealed that the eurozone economy avoided a recession and unexpectedly grew in the final quarter of last year. Eurozone GDP rose 0.1%, ahead of the 0% stagnation that was forecast. The data comes after recent data from the bloc has suggested that the bloc’s economy is performing better than expected, apart from Germany, which saw a surprise contraction and tumbling retail sales.

GBP/USD -0.23% at 1.2315

EUR/USD +0.03% at 1.0850

Oil falls for a second day

Oil prices are falling extending losses from the previous session and hitting a two week low on the back of a stronger dollar and rising Russian crude supply.

U.S. dollar is pushing higher for a second day and risk assets are out of favor ahead of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting. Between central bank meetings and the OPEC+ meeting tomorrow, they should be some strong clues about the outlook for oil supply and demand. OPEC is widely expected to keep output unchanged.

Reports of ample Russian supply, despite the West’s sanctions on Moscow, haven’t prevented Russian supply from rising, according to oil loading data from Russian ports.

Elsewhere the oil market is shrugging off better-than-expected China PMI data, even though China reopening remains supportive for oil prices.

WTI crude trades -0.63% at $75.60

Brent trades at -0.65% at $84.05 

Looking ahead

N/A

 


 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil USD Indices

Latest market news

EUR/USD, GBP/USD forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:16 AM
The ASX rallies, Nasdaq ponders a breakout as sentiment perks up
Today 03:32 AM
EUR/USD forecast: Bullish trend intact as key data eyed
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Major indices stabilize, absent news, real economy still strong
Yesterday 04:33 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY breaks out despite bearish seasonality
Yesterday 03:06 PM
AMC stock: Is the cinema chain a takeover target?
Yesterday 01:55 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

EUR/USD, GBP/USD forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:16 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    The ASX rallies, Nasdaq ponders a breakout as sentiment perks up
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 03:32 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD forecast: Bullish trend intact as key data eyed
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:00 PM
        AMC stock: Is the cinema chain a takeover target?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 01:55 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.