US PPI remains at highest levels since November 2010; What about CPI? USD/JPY

November 9, 2021 5:23 PM
22 views
Close-up of market chart

According to the BLS, the Producer Price Index (PPI) measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output.  The prices included in the PPI are from the first commercial transaction for many products and services.  Theoretically,  PPI filters down to the CPI, which is the average change over time in the prices paid by urban customers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. Companies pass higher prices they paid down to consumers.  Therefore, PPI is often viewed as a leading indicator for CPI.

What is inflation?

October’s PPI YoY print was 8.6% vs 8.6% in September, however slightly missed expectation of 8.7%.  This is the highest level since November 2010.  The Core PPI for October YoY was 6.8%, again matching September’s print.  Expectations were in-line.  This remains the highest level ever for the core reading.  

Tomorrow October’s CPI will be released.  The headline YoY expectation is 5.8% vs 5.4% in September.  The core inflation rate is expected to be 4.3% vs 4.0% in September. 

Does the leveling off in PPI mean that in a few months’ CPI will begin leveling off as well?  And could it even be a peak in inflation?

 

Trade USD/JPY now:  Login or open a new account!

 

As we often discuss, US 10-year yields and USD/JPY often move together.  On the 10-year yield chart below, the orange line on the chart is the price action for USD/JPY.  It’s easy to see how the 2 assets move with one another.  Yields reached a recent high of 1.704% on October 21st and pulled back to the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern as the November 3rd FOMC meeting approached, near 1.55%.  On November 4th, 10-years broke the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern and are on their way towards target near 1.33%.  Note that today yields broke through both the 50- and 200-Day Moving Averages at 1.479% and 1.468%.  A close below these levels would be bearish for US yields, and therefore, USD/JPY.  Support is at 1.378% and an upward sloping trendline at 1.29%.

usy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

So that leads to the question “Where USD/JPY may be headed?”.  USD/JPY has been moving higher off channel support at 109.12 since the September FOMC meeting and reached a high of 114.70 on October 20th, which was resistance dating back to 2017.  On its move higher, the pair broke through horizontal resistance and the top trendline of the channel near 112.22.  This level now acts as support. However, ahead of that is the top trendline of the channel and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the September 22nd lows to the October 20th highs, near 112.57.  Below 112.22 is an additional confluence of support at the 50% retracement and the 50-Day Moving Average near 111.90.  Short-term resistance is at today's highs (and the October 28th lows) at 113.29.  Above there price can move up to the October 20th highs at 114.74.

usdjpy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If 10-year yields can hold support and move higher, USD/JPY may be able to do the same.  If traders want to buy USD/JPY, it may be a question of timing regarding when rates will turn higher. With PPI at its strongest levels since November 2010 (although plateauing), and CPI expectations higher, traders may get their answer tomorrow.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 
Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas USD/JPY PPI CPI

Latest market news

British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Breaks Down Ahead of BOE, NFP
Today 04:42 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Bulls Eye Resistance
Today 03:18 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US stocks drop after Fitch downgrade
Today 02:43 PM
StoneX Bullion Report Launched
Today 01:46 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 2, 2023
Today 12:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD outlook unaffected by US credit rating downgrade
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

united_kingdom_02
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Breaks Down Ahead of BOE, NFP
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 04:42 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Dollar analysis: EUR/USD outlook unaffected by US credit rating downgrade
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:00 AM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable faces key test from both sides of the pond – BoE Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Analysis: Asian Open – 1st August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 31, 2023 10:55 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.