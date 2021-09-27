US yields surge to start a busy week for US lawmakers Dollar Index probing YTD highs

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 27, 2021 5:58 PM
19 views
Market chart showing uptrend
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As my colleague Joe Perry noted in his Week Ahead report, it will be a busy week for US lawmakers, with Congress trying to hash out votes on a $3.5T social welfare spending package, a $1.2T infrastructure bill, and an agreement to raise the debt limit ahead of a potential partial government shutdown on Thursday. For the uninitiated, here is a quick breakdown of where each bill stands as of writing:

  • The $1.2T infrastructure bill has already passed the Senate with help from Republicans, and Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, is optimistic that it will pass through the House of Representatives this week.
  • The $3.5T social and environmental spending bill remains controversial, with Republicans and more centrist Democrats balking at the big price tag – negotiations on that front are likely to continue, with the headline sticker price potentially working its way lower as the two sides seek a compromise.
  • Both parties recognize the tremendous cost of shutting down the government during a global health crisis, so most analysts are expecting at least a short-term agreement to keep the proverbial lights on ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Between these big legislative priorities and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s clear signal that the central bank intends to announce its taper plans at its November meeting last week, US bond traders have clearly started to price in rising interest rates. Looking at the yield on the two-year treasury bond, which tends to have one of the best correlations with the value of the US dollar, rates are testing 0.28%, their highest level since the onset of COVID last March and a 10bp rise from the start of the month:

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Not surprisingly, given the close correlation between 2-year government bond yield and currency values, the US dollar is the strongest major currency so far this month. After retracing to its 100-day EMA to start September, the US dollar index is once again on the verge of breaking out above previous resistance in the 93.20-50 zone to its highest level so far this year:

Source: TradingView, StoneX

A confirmed break above 93.50 could open the door for a continuation toward the Q4 2020 highs for the dollar index in the mid-94.00s next. Meanwhile, even a pullback from this resistance area would leave the bulls in control on a medium-term basis unless the dollar index drops below its 100-day EMA in the 92.30 area.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: DXY Forex Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:18 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Tesco share price rises as it picks new chairman
Today 07:16 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 02:50 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 3rd July 2023
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
June 30, 2023 08:51 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
June 30, 2023 06:05 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest DXY articles

Market chart
US Core PCE comes in stronger than expected; US Dollar bid
By:
February 24, 2023 04:08 PM
    Currency prices
    European Open: The dollar remains supreme amidst hawkish Fed speak
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 17, 2023 05:38 AM
      downtrend chart
      US CPI hotter than expected, but still lower than December
      By:
      February 14, 2023 03:45 PM
        Research
        Markets in holding pattern as traders eye US CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 13, 2023 01:35 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.