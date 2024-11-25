USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin Weekly Technical Outlook

Sr. Technical Strategist Michael Boutros highlights the levels that matter on the USD Majors, commodities & stocks into the weekly open.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 25, 2024 6:11 PM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

  • Technical setups we are tracking into the weekly open- Canada / UK CPI on tap
  • Next Weekly Strategy Webinar: Monday, December 2 at 8:30am EST
  • Review the latest Video Updates or Stream Live on my YouTube playlist.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for the US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Swiss Franc (USD/CHF), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD),  Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones (DJI) and Bitcoin (BTC/USD). These are the levels that matter on the technical charts into the weekly open / monthly close.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

USDJPY Daily Japanese Yen Price Chart USD JPY Trade Outlook Dollar v Yen Technical Forecast11252024 

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

We’ve been tracking this USD/JPY reversal off resistance for past few weeks and the pullback continues to respect support at a key inflection zone at 153.02/40- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the July decline and the May low-day close (LDC). Price has been contracting just above this zone and we’re looking for a breakout in the days ahead.

A break below the median-line would threaten a deeper correction towards subsequent support at 151.97-152.04 (the 52-week moving average / monthly open / 2022&2023 highs)- look for a larger reaction there IF reached. Key resistance steady 153.67 and a breach / close above would be needed to mark uptrend resumption towards the April high-close at 158.45.  

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

Economic Calendar – Key USD Data Releases

 Economic Calendar- Key Data Releases- Weekly Event Risk-US Core PCE-Inflation- 11-25-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: USD USD/JPY Weekly Strategy Webinar Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros
Latest market news
View more news
GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest USD articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Today 06:28 PM
    USA flag
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 02:36 PM
      USD_candlestick
      The US dollar, seasonality and what that could mean for December
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 01:23 AM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of a data-heavy week
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 02:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.