USD/JPY, gold, S&P 500 analysis: How markets have traded around Fed decisions

The USD has remained supported on expectations of a considerably-less dovish Fed. But with 'Fed day' generally being bearish for the dollar alongside its tendency to selloff into the year end, I have an inkling we're heading towards a "buy the rumour, sell the fact" for the USD.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 7:28 AM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Fed are expected to deliver their final 25bp cut of the year on Wednesday. With market pricing, economists and myself in agreement, the contrarian reaction would require a surprise hold. Yet I suspect the Fed are likely to take the opportunity to cut ahead of Trump returning to the Whitehouse, knowing they can always hike again later if his policies really are as inflationary as feared.

 

Besides, next year’s projections are what really count. Markets have been pricing out the cuts they were so eager to price in, so we could find that the USD rally hits a speed bump if the Fed only revise their easing path down to 2 cuts next year. But I also suspect we could be headed for another “buy the rumour, sell the fact” response for the USD, which has enjoyed continued support alongside yields as markets brace themselves for a considerably less dovish Fed. And interestingly, this would ties in with the negative bias on Fed day, which we can look at shortly.

20241217usdIndex

 

 

But first, a timely reminder that while the USD tends to suffer in December, much of its losses tend to arrive in the second half of the month. Or more specifically, the 22nd to the 31st of December has negative average returns, the majority of which also have a negative win rate.

20241217usdDecember

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

 

USD index stats around the Fed:

  • The USD index has provided negative average and median returns on the day of the Fed meeting, looking at data back to 2007.
  • Over the past 36 meetings, there is a clear negative bias for the USD on ‘Fed day’
  • Yet the daily range has generally been lower in recent meetings on Fed day
  • However, the USD tends to provide positive average and median returns on heading into the weekend
  • The daily average range is also at its highest the day after the Fed’s interest rate decisions

20241217statsUSD

 

 

USD/JPY stats around the Fed:

  • There is a clear negative bias for USD/JPY heading into the Fed meeting
  • Although the strongest negative returns arrives the day after Fed day
  • That said, whether it closes up or down on Fed day seems random in recent meetings
  • The daily average range is generally the highest on Fed day, looking at median returns
  • The average daily range on Fed day has been trending higher

20241217statsJPY

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

S&P 500 stats around Fed day

  • Median returns are positive the three days prior and on Fed day, whereas average returns are positive on the prior Tuesday and on Fed day
  • There has been a notable drop in volatility on Fed day over the past year
  • Returns on Fed day have also not shown a clear directional bias on Fed day in recent meetings

20241217statsSP500

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

Gold stats around Fed day

  • The Tuesday prior to Fed interest rate decisions (today) tend to generate the strongest average returns, with Fed day coming in second place
  • Positive median returns are the strongest the Friday after Fed day
  • The daily range on Fed day has been trending lower over the past eight meetings

20241217statsGold

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD FOMC Fed Statistical analysis Seasonal analysis Forex
Latest market news
View more news
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Today 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Today 01:37 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
Yesterday 10:42 PM
AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
Yesterday 10:16 PM
USD/JPY Rallies as Fed Forecasts Less Rate-Cuts for 2025
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Yesterday 05:14 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

gpbusd_06
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:52 AM
    stocks_03
    Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:37 AM
      trading floor
      NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:42 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:16 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.