USD/JPY rises to resistance, USD ready to retrace? Asian Open

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are set to meet in San Francisco next week for summit talks, which would make it their second meeting in three years. Although it has since been reported that Janet Yellen is set to meet China’s Vice Premier ahead of the APEC summit.

The new Republican House Speaker, Mike Johnson, is to reveal his plan over the next couple of days of how to avoid a government shutdown (current funding expires 17 November)

Not that US stock markets seem too bothered, with the Nasdaq 100 effective trading flat for the day. Although its minor loss means it snapped its 7-day winning streak with the October high acting as resistance

Oil demand concerns for the US and China continued to weigh on oil prices and sent WTI crude down to my $75 target. With no immediate signs of a trough, the potential for a move to $70 remains on the cards.

“Some” BOC members saw the need for further interest rate hikes according to their minutes of the meeting, although the majority clearly got their way by holding rates at 5%. However, a recent survey of market participants lists higher interest rates as the main risk to the economy.

The US dollar index rose for a third day, but only just with a modest gain of 0.05%. But the bearish hammer candle respected the March high and reinforces my bias that another leg lower may be due for the US dollar.

Jerome Powell did not make any remarks on monetary policy when he spoke at a central bank statistics conference on Wednesday

AUD/USD was the weakest FX major for a second day after the RBA hiked without a commitment to further hikes. The Aussie posted a minor retracement higher before falling back to 64c, a level it is considering breaking now. Due to technical levels nearby, happy to remain flat until a better opportunity arrives.

The Japanese yen continued to weaken against USD, EUR and GBP, which saw EUR/JPY rise to its highest level since August 2008.