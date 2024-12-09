USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, S&P 500 Weekly Technical Outlook

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks
- Technical setups we are tracking into the weekly open- US CPI, RBA, ECB, BoC and SNB on tap
- Next Weekly Strategy Webinar: Monday, December 16 at 8:30am EST
- Review the latest Video Updates or Stream Live on my YouTube playlist.
In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for the US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Swiss Franc (USD/CHF), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), and the Dow Jones (DJI). These are the levels that matter on the technical charts into the weekly open.
Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView
The USD/JPY sell-off responded to key confluent support last week with the monthly opening-range taking shape just above 148.73-149.60- a region defined by the 2022 high-close and the 2023 high-week close (HWC).
Initial resistance is eyed at with the 2022/2023 high / 200-day moving average 151.94/99 and is backed by the 61.8% retracement of the yearly range / May Low=day close (LDC) at 153.02/40- both levels of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached. Ultimately, a breach / close above the November high-day close at 154.34 is needed to mark uptrend resumption.
A break below this key support one would invalidate the September uptrend / threaten a larger breakdown towards 146.14/65- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the September rally, the February LDC and the August low-week close (LWC). Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.
Economic Calendar – Key USD Data Releases
Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.
--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist
Follow Michael on X @MBForex
Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.
We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.