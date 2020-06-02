USDCNH Still Capped by Bearish Trend Line

June 2, 2020 2:41 AM
Those heightened tensions between the U.S. and China give no signs of softening in the near future.

In response to China imposing a controversial national security law on Hong Kong, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his government will end Hong Kong's preferential trade status.

Trump also said sanctions would be imposed on Chinese and Hong Kong officials involved in eroding the city's autonomy.

Then, on Monday China reportedly ordered state-owned agencies to halt purchases of U.S. agriculture products putting the first phase trade deal with the U.S. in jeopardy.  

While further exchanges of actions and rhetoric between the two biggest economies in the world are expected, the U.S. dollar is weakening against the Chinese yuan. 

On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, USD/CNH (CNH means Chinese Yuan in the offshore market) marked on May 27 a recent high of 7.1964, which was last seen in September 2019.

Market chart demonstrating USD/CNH Still Capped Produced By Bearish Trend Line
In fact, the declining trend line drawn from that high on May 27 remains intact.

A return to the Immediate Support at 7.1205 (a low seen this morning) would expose the Next Support at 7.1045 (a key support level seen in May).

Only a clear break above the Overhead Key Resistance at 7.1380 would bring about a bullish reversal for the greenback against the yuan. 
 
 
Related tags: CNH Dollar Forex

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.