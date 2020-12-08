This morning, Japan's final readings of 3Q annualized GDP were posted at +22.9% on quarter, above +21.4% expected. Household spending increased 1.9% on year in October (vs +2.8% expected).
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 105.65 as the nearest support would be set at November bottom at 103.10 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 102.45 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 105.65 as the nearest support would be set at November bottom at 103.10 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 102.45 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Yesterday 10:30 AM
Yesterday 07:28 AM
Yesterday 04:34 AM
Yesterday 02:58 AM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
July 26, 2023 02:52 AM