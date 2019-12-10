USMCA Trade Deal Finally Reached Canadian Dollar not Impressed

December 10, 2019 3:50 PM
1 views

Yesterday, we wrote about the strength of the USD/MXN on the possibility that the USMCA trade agreement deal may be reached.  Today, House Democrats and Republicans of the United States have finally come together and agreed on a trade deal with Mexico and Canada, known as The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).  Both Republicans and Democrats are claiming this is a big win for American workers, with the ALF-CIO saying this is a vast improvement over NAFTA.   The deal is expected to be voted on in US Congress before the upcoming recess, with both Mexico and Canada expecting to do the same. 

One would expect both the Canadian Dollar to be bid after such an agreement was reached.  However, USD/CAD is close to unchanged on the day after it pared gains, yesterday, from Friday’s strong US Non-Farm Payroll data and Canada’s weak payroll data.

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe, price has been trading in a sideways channel between 1.3020 and 1.3350 for the last six months.  Price is currently trading near the midpoint of the channel near 1.3200.   USD/CAD  is likely to be rangebound until there is a catalyst to push price through either side of the channel.  There are likely stops above and below the channel.  Once one side is broken (including the false breakout through the top of the channel) there may be a stop run, which will push prices faster in the same direction of the breakout. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Many thought that a trade agreement among the three North American countries could be the catalyst to drive USD/CAD out of it long term triangle, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.  The pair continues to trade closer and closer to the apex in a tight range.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

If there is a stop run above or below the channel, things may get interesting.  This is because there are likely longer term stops on either side of the weekly triangle formation.  USD/CAD is so close to the apex, that a stop run on the short-term timeframe could lead to a stop-run on the weekly timeframe.  The bottom trendline of the weekly triangle is roughly 1.3100 (as is the 200 Day Moving Average).  The top trendline of the weekly triangle is roughly 1.3400.   

Keep your radar on both of those price levels for USD/CAD.


Related tags: Dollar Trade War USD Forex

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
Today 08:51 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
Today 06:05 PM
History of the stock market
Today 05:34 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
Today 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
Today 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
Today 11:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:54 AM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
      Research
      Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 13, 2023 02:31 PM
        Research
        European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 05:53 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.